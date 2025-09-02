A new modern Italian restaurant is to open in the former Mediterraneo restaurant in Glasgow’s Merchant City later this month.

Malocchio is a new take on a cuisine built on classic favourites, with sensational food served in a stunning space right in the heart of the city centre – and bookings are now open for the September 18 launch.

The concept is all about social experience, and the just-dropped menu is built around fresh, house-made pasta, signature pizzettes and a simple, fresh take on combining the elements that make up perfect dishes.

Owner Romano Perrella - who also runs the much-loved Amore just down the street – is thrilled to unveil properly a concept he has been obsessing over for a long time.

He said: “We’re really excited to finally show people what we have been working on for so long – this is a big moment for the team as we get to show off our menu.

“It’s a different concept – it’s not Italian tapas, it’s not conventional rigidly-defined courses. It’s really whatever you want it to be, that’s the beauty of the Malocchio idea. It’s pretty much three-quarter sized portions we call sharing plates – each dish is more than a sample, more than tapas, but not a full-size main meal.

“So you get to try different dishes in the same meal, and there’s enough that you can let your companions try your favourites too.”

Everything at Malocchio is designed around socialising and making every meal an experience to be savoured - the food, the drinks, the dessert station and even the way the staff will work.

Even the booking system – generally restaurants operate on bookings or on walk-ins but Romano offers both options, so you can book to guarantee your table, or just drop in if you’re passing.

“It’s about being relaxed and welcoming, and trying to ensure we can always be here when you want us.

“Some people need to know they’re booked, others love to be spontaneous, so we will work our system for each date to ensure we offer both.

“In terms of the menu itself, we have our small plates which are for the table – things like olives, bread, little morsels to share out and enjoy.

“The pasta dishes are the heart and soul of the restaurant, everything is freshly made in-house and we have a range of shapes, sizes and styles – some very known some less so. That has all been very carefully considered to ensure the perfect dish every time, the right pasta to go with each sauce, consistency, subtlety or impact and so on.

“Rather than naming dishes our menu actually tells you what they are properly, by listing the elements of each one – you know exactly what you are ordering.

“Everything is premium – the food is a very, very high quality, but we have worked hard to keep pricing very affordable because we are for everyone. We have some great additional options like chicken milanese, flat iron steak and aubergine parmigiana if you want a more substantial dish.

“And the signature pizzettes are really special – I think people are going to love them. If you’re the kind of person who wants a pizza but also wants to try a range of dishes, you’ll love Malocchio.”

After an extensive programme of renovation and restyling, the unit that housed Mediterraneo has been transformed into a beautiful, tranquil, modern room with a rich vein of the deep heritage - such as real olive branches worked into the décor.

And the dessert menu reflects the playfully twisted feel that runs right through everything in this new take on modern Italian dining.

“The dessert options definitely show the fun side of all of this – the two sides of me and of all of us.

“The grown-up part of us will love the house-made tiramisu which is going to be a real signature dish for us. It’s incredible.

“But the kid within us all will be all about the Mr Whippy ice cream station. That was a must for me from the start.

“That’s what Malocchio is – it may seem like contradictions but it’s just offering everything, catering to the different parts of each of us in a place built around positivity and love, good vibes and energy.

“Like I said, Malocchio is whatever you want it to be.”