The end of the ice cream nougat as last local supplier stops making them

The last local supplier of ice cream nougats has stopped making them.

Glasgow’s last remaining supplier of ice cream nougats, the traditional dessert enjoyed by generations, has ceased production. Waverley Bakery in Cambuslang has stopped making them reports STV News, resulting in the nostalgic treat disappearing from local cafe menus.

Waverley Bakery manufactured a range of ice-cream cones and wafers, including nougats and another local favourite oyster shells.

According to 100-year-old ice cream parlour Colpi, in Milngavie, the famous single nougat – one of the most popular items – is currently off the menu.

“It’s a big blow,” said manager Donald MacInnes. “It’s a huge loss to our business; there’s nothing that can replace it. It is by far our most popular product.”

A nougat is a wafer layered with marshmallow and coated in chocolate. A single nougat is ice cream sandwiched between a single wafer and a chocolate-coated marshmallow wafer. A double nougat has two of the chocolate-coated marshmallow wafers.

Crolla Ice Cream Co, one of Scotland’s oldest ice cream wholesalers, supplies almost half a million nougat wafers to parlours every year. Managing director Peter Crolla told STV News he has been working to find an alternative supplier.

“It’s going to be a big loss for us, that’s why we’ve had to source them from somewhere else,” he said. “We’ve found a supplier in England, but they’re a bit different.”

“I only have 100 boxes of original nougats left, I’ve ordered two pallets of the new ones arriving next week,” he said.

The alternative nougats are more expensive, flatter and coated in a lighter chocolate.

“We know how much many of our customers cherish this wee Scottish delicacy,” a statement from Colpi said. “We’re praying it isn’t goodbye forever but for now they’re gone for good. We’re completely sold out of nougats. A massive Colpi goodbye to the single nougat – we’ll miss you.”