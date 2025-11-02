Calum Montgomery of Edinbane Lodge on Skye, named Chef of the Year at the Scottish Excellence Awards, will join Peter McKenna in the kitchen at The Gannet for a lunch event and panel discussion celebrating hand-dived scallops and the story of Scotland’s sustainable seafood.

Open Seas, The Gannet and Edinbane Lodge are uniting to host a lunch at The Gannet in Finnieston on Sunday 16th November at 12.30 pm, a meaningful event celebrating Scotland’s hand-dived scallops and exploring the role of sustainable seafood in protecting marine habitats and shaping Scotland’s food future.

As part of Open Seas’ #DivedNotDredged campaign, celebrating the Scottish scallop hand dive sector as a great example of low impact fishing and calling for the prioritization of more low impact fishing across Scotland’s seas – the lunch will bring together chefs, seafood enthusiasts and scallop divers to discuss how menus, food storytelling, and consumer choices can help drive more sustainable practices across Scotland’s seafood sector.

The collaborative menu, designed by Peter McKenna and Calum Montgomery will showcase the sustainable seafood vision of both city-based and coastal community chefs, highlighting the importance of promoting sustainable seafood through menus and audiences alike.

The dining event will close with a Q&A panel, hosted by Open Seas, featuring the chefs and fishermen, offering insights into the importance of the way we catch our seafood and the opportunity for everyone to improve the Scottish seafood system. This comes at a timely moment, as the Scottish Government is expected to launch a high-profile consultation on protecting our coastal seas from destructive fishing methods such as scallop dredging: an opportunity to safeguard marine ecosystems and promote more sustainable fishing practices.

Tickets for the five course seafood lunch and Q&A session are £100 and can be found here.

The Gannet

Born and raised in Portree, Isle of Skye, Calum Montgomery comes from a family that has called Skye home for generations. His deep-rooted connection to the island and its natural larder has shaped his passion for Scottish cuisine. He began his culinary journey at just 14, training under MasterChef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean and refining his skills in some of Scotland’s top kitchens, including Kinloch Lodge and Ullinish Lodge, where he became Head Chef. Seeking further inspiration, Calum honed his craft at Frederikshøj, a Two Michelin Star restaurant in Denmark, gaining a fresh perspective on ingredient-driven cooking.

In 2017, Calum and his family transformed a 16th-century hunting lodge into Edinbane Lodge, now celebrated as one of Scotland’s premier dining destinations. As Chef Patron, he leads a dedicated team committed to showcasing Skye’s natural larder with creativity, sustainability, and respect for tradition. Under Calum's leadership, Edinbane Lodge has garnered numerous accolades, including being named by La Liste in their Top 500 Restaurants in the World. Edinbane Lodge is the only Highlands restaurant to hold a Four AA Rosettes rating.

The Gannet, 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB