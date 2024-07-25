The Gannet supports Scottish fishermen with new Sunday service in August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s leading fine dining restaurant, The Gannet, is supporting Scottish fisherman by collaborating with MacNeil Shellfish to create a one off indulgent seafood lunch next month.

Marking the launch of a new series of Sunday summer events at The Gannet, and the first restaurant collaboration for MacNeil, the extraordinary six-course seafood feast will take place on Sunday 4 August from 12 until 4pm and feature the best of Scotland’s seas.

This exclusive event promises to be a must-try experience for shellfish enthusiasts and food lovers alike. The carefully curated menu by chef patron, Peter McKenna highlights the exceptional quality and taste of Scottish seafood, prepared with the finesse and creativity that The Gannet is renowned for.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partnering with nearly 600 local suppliers in Scotland, MacNeil Shellfish has carved out a reputation for its wild, creel-caught delicacies, including crab, lobster, and langoustine, setting the gold standard for responsible shellfish sourcing.

Supplied

Diners to the Shellfish Sunday Service will enjoy the freshest, high-quality seafood dishes sourced from the pristine Scottish waters. All seafood on the menu is sourced sustainability and locally by Macneil Shellfish. Menu highlights include:

A must-try XL Langoustine carpaccio, with crisp langoustine and lemon. Moreish house-baked bread with a rich lobster butter; Brown Crab beignet with apple; and spider crab with fresh peas, and a hint of wasabi.

The star of the show is local creel-caught lobster, poached in butter to enhance its natural sweetness. Then paired with tender Barra cockles, potato dumplings, pickled pink peppercorns, and earthy Ayrshire girolles, this dish showcases the very best of Scotland. And to finish, succulent Perthshire strawberries with cream fraiche, dill - a refreshing end to a stunning meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Knight, co-owner of MacNeil Shellfish, said: “We are so excited to partner with The Gannet for this special seafood lunch in Glasgow. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the exceptional quality of our sustainable, creel-caught shellfish in a unique and luxurious setting. We live and breathe seafood and the menu Peter has put together will make your mouth water.”

Peter McKenna, chef patron at The Gannet said: “We have recently launched our Sunday Service—a new direction for our team here at The Gannet. Collaborating with MacNeil Shellfish, who share our passion for provenance, allows us to bring the best of locally caught Scottish shellfish to your plate. Join us on Sunday 4th August to enjoy a superb menu—you won’t be disappointed.”

The Gannet x Macneil Shellfish, Sunday Service collaboration takes place at The Gannet on Sunday 4 August with sittings available from 12p until 4pm. The event is priced at £60pp and includes six beautiful courses at The Gannet.