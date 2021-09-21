The Greggs autumn menu is on its way to Glasgow - here’s what you can expect

Greggs have announced the arrival of its autumn menu for 2021, which includes a host of tasty treats that are set to launch in stores across the country.

Glaswegians will be able to enjoy the seven new menu items from today, including various season-themed foods and hot drinks that will certainly tickle your taste buds.

The new selection of mouth-watering cuisine will appeal to a vast majority of people, with sweet, savoury and more vegan options made available.

What is on the new autumn menu?

Autumn has arrived in the city and Greggs are celebrating it with a tasty menu of seven new items costing as little as £1.

So, what is on offer?

Vegan sausage breakfast roll - £1.90, 411 calories

Greggs bamboozled the UK when they introduced the widely-popular vegan sausage roll in 2019.

The chain is now set to add to their list of plant-based delights with two fall-themed items including the vegan sausage breakfast roll.

Topped with your choice of Heinz Ketchup or HP Sauce, the Quorn™ myprotein sausages lie dormant between two soft corn-top rolls, ready to be relished.

Vegan breakfast roll - £1.90, 276 calories

The last vegan-friendly addition to the autumn menu is an alternative to the sausage option, as Greggs put a plant-based spin on an all-time breakfast favourite.

A freshly baked corn-top roll that holds sizzling-hot rashers of smoked vegan-bacon will be prepared each morning.

Roast chicken and stuffing baguette - £3.20, 526 calories

Succulent chicken breast pieces coated with sage and covered with a generous helping of rich chicken gravy are packed inside a hearty and hot-to-the-touch baguette.

Partnered with flavourful onion stuffing that is smothered inside to tease your palate.

Hash browns - £1.00 or 50p when a part of the breakfast deal, 151 calories

Lovingly seasoned and perfectly fried shredded potatoes are baked until crisp every day in-store.

A tasty side to go with the breakfast roll, though they can be enjoyed just as much on their own as they come in piping-hot packs of two.

Spicy chicken and red pepper soup - £2.00, 120 calories

Counting as two of your five-a-day, this steamy soup will warm you up in the chilly autumn and winter weather.

A flavoursome mix of juicy chicken, tomato, onion, red pepper, celery, green beans and rice partner the Cajun style spices which will add that much-needed kick to your taste buds.

Sticky toffee muffin - £1.05, 382 calories

This buttery-smooth caramel fudge topped toffee sponge is completed by its gooey luscious centre, and is for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Pumpkin spice latte - £1.95, 228 calories for a regular sized cup

To help cleanse your palette is the warming autumnal pumpkin spiced latte that has been widely available on the Greggs menu since August.

Made with freshly ground coffee, this cup brings an overcoming sweetness of pumpkin partnered with steamed milk, whipped cream and dashes of spiced sugar.

Similar to the rest of Greggs’ coffee line-up, it is made with a velvety smooth blend of Fairtrade Arabica and Robusta beans.

When is all this available?

Right now!