Tickets for a night of performances from leading Scottish musical talent at The Johnnie Walker Experience, Edinburgh, have gone live today (4th November).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In collaboration with the radio and music platform NTS Radio, music fans will have the chance to enjoy exclusive sets from DJs La La, DIJA and Maveen as Keep Walking Live with NTS, presented by The Johnnie Walker Experience is launched at the venue on Thursday 13th November (7-11pm). Tickets are free for guests via sign up on Resident Advisor.

Keep Walking Live with NTS, presented by The Johnnie Walker Experience will be one of the first events in the country from the new music-led initiative, Keep Walking: Live, a platform which champions pioneering music movements and the talent within those. Keep Walking : Live will celebrate local artists, crews and creatives through localised events, nurturing a community of culture lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princes Street venue’s 1820 Rooftop Bar will be taken over for the evening, with the experience soundtracked by the country’s top talent, complimented by a menu of incredible Johnnie Walker cocktails, and views of the Edinburgh skyline. It's the perfect destination as this movement launches in Edinburgh.

The Johnnie Walker Experience event is a milestone as its first dedicated live music moment at the home of the world’s number one scotch, Johnnie Walker. In partnership with global platform NTS Radio, this kick off event will strengthen the venue’s connection with music audiences in its hometown of Edinburgh, and contribute to the healthy cultural ecosystem within the bustling city.

Ticketholders will be treated to performances from 7-11pm from three acts who embody the sound of Scotland’s dance scene now. Representing Scotland to global audiences and highlighting the depth of talent in the country, these artists are quickly becoming household names.

La La, Scotland born and now based in London, plays shows from Ibiza to Sydney and was seen playing to thousands at Glastonbury earlier this year. A champion of house music, she also runs a label where she empowers fellow Scottish artists.

Egyptian- Lithuanian DJ, promoter and visual artist, DIJA is a key player in Scotland’s modern music scene with a residency in Glasgow’s La Cheetah Club. Her eclectic taste ranges from Arabic disco to Afro house.

Maveen is a powerhouse of musical talent with genre-defying taste. DJ, radio host, label runner and more, his label Kintu is dedicated to “spotlighting under- appreciated artists”.

Erin Ramsay, Head of Johnnie Walker Experience, said: “Scotland has always been at the forefront of the global music scene, and at The Johnnie Walker Experience we love celebrating the creativity and talent our country has to offer. Keep Walking Live with NTS, presented by The Johnnie Walker Experience, is a perfect way to bring that energy to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to host this new platform and connect with our fans through music and culture. In partnership with NTS Radio, who lead the way in music and events, we can’t wait to put on a night to remember this November.”

Tickets will give guests access to an up-close and intimate event with Scotland’s top musical talent, a Johnnie Walker highball on arrival, and a night of shared experience amongst likeminded people.