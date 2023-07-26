The Marigold Cafe: Indian small plates and cocktails in the west end

Taking inspiration from their Indian heritage and over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, brothers Bubbles and Rahul Randev have launched The Marigold Cafe, neatly tucked in between neighbours Eusebi’s Deli and The Doublet bar.

The chic, welcoming interiors of The Marigold Cafe have touches of gold, muted leather upholstery and bold tiled floors. It’s a new spot for a stylish leisurely brunch near Kelvingrove Park or for a fun night with friends enjoying cocktails and bar bites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The menu combines authentic Indian cooking, spices and methods, with a refreshing fusion of various international influences. The brunch menu includes items such as the ‘loaded breakfast naan’ that is essentially the building blocks of a full Scottish fried breakfast packed inside of a freshly stone baked naan bread topped with chilli jam. For those with a sweeter tooth, look for the chai spiced croissant or the warm waffles with pistachio yogurt, cardamom and fresh fruit.

In the evening the kitchen team serve up sharing plates such as the prawn biryani bon bons and the MFC (Marigold Fried Chicken). Another crowd pleaser with guests so far is the Bombay hasselback potatoes, infused with coriander, chilli and coconut yogurt. .

At the bar, expect unusual spice infused cocktails such as The Chaitini, which includes Walla Liquer that blends five spices including cinnamon, clove, cardamon, ginger and vanilla, Ketel One vodka, sspresso and sugar, or a twist on a classic with the Patola Paloma that includes Olmeca Silver, Green Tabasco, pink grapefruit, rose lemonade, fresh lime and sugar.

Commenting on the opening Rahul Randev said : “We have always had a desire to open a stylish cocktail and wine bar in the west end that also offers exceptional plates of food in beautiful surroundings. We think by marrying all of these elements together we have created something quite special with The Marigold Cafe and so far the feedback has been extremely encouraging.”

Advertisement

Advertisement