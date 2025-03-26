The Real Wan is a family run Chinese Street Food restaurant, owned by Lea Wu Hassan. Lea made the move from home cook to business owner in October 2020, and The Real Wan has built a reputation as one of the best examples of authentic Chinese cooking to be found in Glasgow. Now after a protracted delay, Lea has moved from a cafe in Cathcart to a new home in Mount Florida.

Announcing the news, Lea said: “God... I dont even know how to start. Before I get too emotional, I’d like to use the last of my rational thoughts to announce the big news. We are officially open in Mount Llorida now! It feels like a dream after a whole year waiting, I almost thought this was never going to happen.... But guess what? It’s happening now! It feels like deja vu, just like how I started The Real Wan in the very begining. I never thought this would happen in my life, unil the 29th October of 2020, it just... Happened.

“All the nervous panic and anxiety about introducing my authentic South-Western Chinese food to glasgow completely vanished when the lovely and kind Glaswegians embraced the brand new perception of what real Chinese food is. All the heart warming feedback, the happy swear words and the big satisfied smiles helped me to realise I did the right thing, and keeped me feeling warm at 3am preparing doughs in the kitchen by myself.

“There really aren‘t enough words for me to express my appreciation for all the love and support I have recieved from you guys, and also for forgiving me of all the chaos and mistakes I made in the beginning. I would really like to say thank you... And sorry for the shameless decoration of the old shop, all the holes on the table and the spicy chilly smoke making everyone cough. Because of you, Scotland has become my home.

“I really want to say a big thanks to the local community... You really don’t know how valuable your support is to a small, family run business. You support my dream. You made my daughter proud of her mum. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! For everything! We are now in a better place, but my original motivation and idea for The Real Wan will never change. The food quality won‘t change. The appreciation towards you guys won’t change. The bond between the taste of The Real Wan and all you foodies won‘t change. Love you all! See you at our new location.”

Find out why so many people have been talking about The Real Wan by visiting 10 Clincart Rd, Glasgow G42 9DJ.

