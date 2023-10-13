The Red Hot Chilli Pipers to headline Hilton Glasgow’s Hogmanay party

The world’s most famous contemporary pipe band The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will return to Hilton Glasgow this Hogmanay.

Celebrate the start of the new year in style with a spectacular black-tie evening of top-class Scottish food, drink and entertainment at Hilton Glasgow.

Headliners the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be sure to get everyone in the party mood with their infectious modern pipe music with them also being joined by Clann an Drumma, Abbey Road and Clyde 1 DJ Cassi who will keep you dancing all the way into the early hours of the morning!

Guests will be treated to a welcome drink and a fantastic three-course meal with there being plenty on the menu to choose from with tickets for the event costing £125 per person.

Starter

Loch Etive smoked salmon, marinated king prawn with Brandy Marie Rose, red amaranth and mixed leaf salad

Main

Orkney gold medallion prime Scottish fillet, slow braised beef shin and oxtail bon bon with roast heritage carrot, truffled celeriac and dauphinoise potato

Dessert

Iced Drambuie Soufflé with Whisky shortbread

The event begins at 7pm on Sunday, December 31, and will be on until 2am with there also being overnight packages for those who want to make it an even more special occasion.