The Rock in Glasgow’s West End is to undergo a major refurbishment this autumn.

A much-loved Glasgow West End pub in Hyndland has announced that they will be closing their doors at the beginning of October for a major revamp. The Rock on Hyndland Road is to close its doors for almost two months which will see the pub undergo a transformation.

The Rock said: “To all our lovely customers. We are excited to announce the next chapter for The Rock. As many regulars know, the project is to transform the outside and inside of the pub, for a long overdue refurbishment and the return of our well-missed kitchen! There is lots to look forward to, and our popular pub quiz, live music and sport aren’t going anywhere.

“Unfortunately, this means the establishment will be closed from the 5th of October until the 24th of November, so we will return just in time for the festive season! More details for Christmas bookings coming soon.

“We are very excited for what’s to come and to introduce The Hyndland Rock in all its glory, but to say goodbye to The Rock as it currently stands (and has done for almost 60 years!), we have some very exciting events coming up. Do keep an eye out on our Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok for more information! We hope to see many familiar faces over the next few weeks as we celebrate the end of an era. All the best, Team Rock.”

Initial proposals were for the popular bar to be rebranded as The Hyndland by operators Mitchells & Butlers. This appears to have been amended to The Hyndland Rock. The West End drinks spot will be completely transformed in the months ahead with new heritage signage, improved beer garden and external lighting with changes to the ground floor plan. The reopened pub will have a food menu.

In 1966, The Rock was the first pub to open in the Hyndland area of Glasgow. Much of the stonework came from an old house that stood on the site. An account at the time said: “In October 1965 demolition work started on an old house at the corner of Highburgh Road and Hyndland Road to make way for The Rock. Hundreds of tons of stone were removed and the ground leveled with a bull-dozer. Three months later, with the stone from the original building, the public house began to take shape. It occupied about nine tenths of an acre and had two entrances, one from the main road and the other by a stairway from the car park situated on a higher level.

“In keeping with the tone of the neighbourhood The Rock had no bar as such, two lounges, one described as a cocktail lounge with seating both for over 100 had been provided. In the main lounge there was a darts alley and an alcove with a bar billiards table, believed to be the first in Glasgow. Extensive use of wood, English Elm and textured plaster was a feature of the decor. The bar counter was 3 inch thick of solid wood.”

We visited the pub last year, and writing about the experience said: “I must make a confession before speaking about The Rock bar in Hyndland which has been at the heart of the area for almost 60 years.

“Although I am regularly out and about in Glasgow’s West End and went to school a few minutes up the road at Hillhead High School, I had never had a pint in the pub until yesterday.

“I’ve probably walked past the pub on Hyndland Road hundreds of times but I’ve never ventured in for some reason. I’ve had pints of Guinness across the road in Cottier’s and also had many memorable nights along the road in Tennent’s which is less than a ten minute walk away.

“I know a little bit about the history of the pub as it was the first public house built in Hyndland in 1966. Life hasn’t always been easy for the old Glasgow pub as many local residents were opposed to there being a licensed premises in the area in the sixties.

“The pub has always intrigued me in many ways as it is the only one in Hyndland. The building stands alone on one of the city’s most expensive streets and has a generously sized beer garden which can be enjoyed on the the two days of the year when the sunshine hits Glasgow.

“We headed in around 3pm on Halloween. The pub like most around Glasgow was decked out with decorations and we were given a friendly welcome from the staff behind the bar. Two Tennent’s lager were swiftly ordered up for myself and my colleague Liam - they were reasonably priced at £4.25. Although we went into the pub on a quiet afternoon when people aren’t typically out having a drink, we were still able to get a right good feel for the place. The Rock genuinely has a great selection of drinks on tap which includes the typical Glasgow staple of Tennent’s, Innis and Gunn, Peroni and Guinness as well as much more.

“It also looks well rigged out for watching live sport as the bar remains a popular West End haunt to watch football and rugby. Plenty of good sized televisions are dotted around the place which means you won’t miss any action.

“Overall, my first visit to The Rock was an enjoyable experience and I’ll definitely be back in again. I’d say to anyone who is heading up the West End and looking for a welcoming big space to have drinks, look beyond the obvious spots, get yourself off Byres Road and have a pint at The Rock.”