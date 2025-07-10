Pubs of Glasgow: The top 25 Glasgow city centre pubs you need to visit in 2025

2 . The Pot Still

If you enjoy a whisky, you need to pop into The Pot Still for a dram. The staff are friendly and are a veritable font of whisky knowledge. Tell them what you like about a whisky and they'll pop your new favourite dram down right in front of you. Their malt of the month is always fun to check out once in a while too. 154 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still