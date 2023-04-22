The top 8 farmers and food markets in and around Glasgow

Here are some of the best markets in and near Glasgow

There are a number of bustling markets which take place in the city.

Whether you are looking to pick up some of the freshest produce or fancy trying food from different cultures, we have you covered.

If you are thinking of going along to a market, here are the details of when they are - with the latest addition at Braehead included.

1 . Partick Farmers Market Located at Mansfield Park, the market takes place from 10am-2pm on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It has been a favourite with locals for over 20 years.

2 . Helensburgh Market in the Square The Helensburgh Market in the Square is held on the second and last Saturday of each month in Colquhoun Square. They showcase the best of seasonal local produce.

3 . Park Lane Market The pop up market in Glasgow’s Southside takes place every first and last Sunday of the month and is between 11am-4pm.

4 . Street Market at Braehead This market only just began in 2023 with fresh produce, artisan food and local farms being a fixture of the market. Future dates for the Street Market at Braehead are Saturday 13 and 27 May.