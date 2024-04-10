The wee Glasgow butter brand churning up success in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In response to customer feedback and to alleviate confusion, the brand will continue as Wee Knob. Founded by Jules Bal (32) with his business partner, Kieran Woods (32) in 2021, the local butter is a regular feature at farmers markets across Glasgow and is the exclusive butter supplier of four major Scottish bakeries, but ahead of an expansion drive, Jules and Kieran felt it was time for a refresh.

Jules said, “As a product born and bred in Glasgow, Scotland, it's only fitting that its name reflects the local dialect. The decision to rename the brand to Wee Knob not only clears up any linguistic confusion, but also embraces the playful and endearing spirit of its Scottish heritage.”

Jules added, “As butter prices continue to rise, consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives that offer both value and support for local businesses. Wee Knob meets this demand by providing a high-quality product at a competitive price point, all while proudly representing the vibrant spirit of Glasgow.

“It’s also handmade in Glasgow using local ingredients, all sourced within a 50 mile radius of the city.”

Founders and friends, Kieran and Jules, started the brand with a shared vision to create butter that not only tastes exceptional but also reflects their passion for their Scottish roots. Their dedication to crafting a superior product has led to remarkable growth, and the rebranding as Wee Knob marks the next chapter in their journey.

Kieran commented, “We’ve seen really encouraging growth in the past 12months – partly down to having better distribution in local bakeries, butchers and markets. But also, due to the increasing import charges, which means we can compete with the price of the bigger butter brands, whilst offering better flavour, a more localised product and service.”

