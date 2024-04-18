Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Trongate bar has styled itself as Glasgow’s new home of country and western music. You are invited to grab the microphone at the new Sunday afternoon launching Sunday 5 May.

Maggie’s say: “Dig out your cowboy hats and boots for an epic live country singalong and all you can eat buffet every Sunday afternoon from 12pm – 5pm where you can eat, sing and party - and still get home for an early night if you're working Monday morning.” Tickets for the weekly events will be released at maggiesrocknrodeo.co.uk.

The afternoon event includes entry to The Hoedown Hoe-K-Oke – live country singalong hosted by Melisa Kelly with entertainment from live band Tight Fit. You can then visit the All You Can Eat Americana style buffet with unlimited macaroni cheese with a variety of toppings, pizza, chicken wings and chicken tenders, cheeseburger and chicken burger sliders, and sides including curly fries, corn on the cob and Cobb salad. Ticket price of £25 per person includes a welcome drink on arrival, unlimited soft drinks and a tub of ice cream or ice cream cone for dessert.

Prizes will be on offer in an hourly Sing Off battle where you can sign up to compete or nominate a pal. Each week will include a new country music theme - starting with The Queens of Country for 5 May.

Oli Norman, owner of Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo said: “The Hoedown Hoe-K-Oke is the ultimate feel-good Sunday event – amazing food and drink, great entertainment and a brilliant party atmosphere.

“Every week we’ve got a host and live band and the idea is you can sing along to hit after hit with all your pals and if you love to sing and perform, you can take part in our Sing Off and get on the stage for the chance to win some amazing prizes.”

Maggie’s now has a new country look and feel with nods to Nashville and Tennessee dive bars. There’s live rock and country music from Tuesday to Sunday, when the bar is open until 3am each night.