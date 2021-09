These Glasgow beers have reached the final of the 2021 Scottish Beers Awards

Over 200 beers have progressed to the finals of this year's Scottish Beer Awards - and many are brewed in Glasgow.

Picture: Scottish Beer Awards

What’s happening? The finalists in the sixth annual Scottish Beer Awards have been announced. In total, 28 breweries and 233 beers all brewed in Scotland have progressed to the finals of the Scottish Beer Awards, which is sponsored by Aldi.

The Scottish Beer Awards 2021: The awards programme is the largest independent assessment of the Scottish brewing sector ever created and the results provide an important indicator into the quality of Scottish beer and the financial performance of Scotland’s booming brewing businesses.

How it works: 306 beers were marked across a range of quality standards as part of a wide-ranging blind tasting assessed by 34 judges. The judging day event, which took place in Edinburgh, was managed by the international sensory management consultancy, Cara Technology.

Glasgow beers in the finals of the 2021 Scottish Beer Awards

The names in bold are Glasgow beers, has your favourite made the finals?

Scottish Brewery of the Year

Bellfield Brewery

Cold Town Beer

Drygate Brewing

Fierce Beer

Tennent Caledonian

Windswept Brewing Co.

Scottish Brewer of the Year sponsored by Close Brothers

Euan MacEachren, Loch Lomond Brewery

Peter Sansom, Drygate Brewing

Trevor Sproul, Brew Toon

Best Lager

Bellfield Brewery, Marzen Festival Lager

Bellfield Brewery, Craft Lager

Brew Toon, Weekend Hooker

Drygate Brewing, Bearface Lager

Innis & Gunn, Innis & Gunn Lager

Loch Lomond Brewery, Helles Glen

Stewart Brewing, Stewarts Lager

Tennent Caledonian, Tennents Lager

Tennent Caledonian, Tennents Light lager

Top Out Brewery, Kellerbier

WEST, St. Mungo

WEST, Munich Red

WEST, WEST 4

WEST, DRK

Williams Bros, Caesar Augustus

Best Pale Ale

Cross Borders Brewing, Braw

Dog Falls Brewing Co, Inside Line

Dookit Brewing Co, Southside Pale

Fyne Ales, Avalanche

Loch Lomond Brewery, Southern Summit

Six°North, Echelon

Stewart Brewing, Ka Pai

Stewart Brewing, Small Giant

Stewart Brewing, Hollyrood

The Ferry Brewery, Ferry Pale

Top Out Brewery, Gipfel

WEST, GPA

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Talking Head

Winton Brewery, Barryswally

Best IPA

Aldi, Aldi’s Anti Establishment IPA

Bellfield Brewery, Jex-Blake Mosaic IPA

Bellfield Brewery, Lawless Village IPA

Bellfield Brewery, Rational Creatures IPA

Born Brewery, Born Brewery IPA

Cross Borders Brewing, India Pale Ale

Dog Falls Brewing Co, Resinate

Drygate Brewing Co, Gladeye IPA

Drygate Brewing Co, Crossing the Rubicon

Fierce Beer, Fierce IPA

Fyne Ales, Workbench IPA

Loch Lomond Brewery, Lost in Mosaic

Stewart Brewing, New Relic

Stewart Brewing, Masterplan

Stewart Brewing, Radical Road

The Ferry Brewery, West Coast

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Tin Man

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Ten Cents

Winton Brewery, Peelywally

Best Session Beer

Cross Borders Brewing, Wee Braw

Dog Falls Brewing Co, Colloidoscope

Drygate Brewing Co, Seven Peaks

Fierce Beer, Field of Simcoe

Fierce Beer, Heffen Heff

Innis & Gunn, Session IPA

Loch Lomond Brewery, Zoom Time

Six°North, Omnium

Stewart Brewing, Session IPA

The Ferry Brewery, Dunkelweizen

The Ferry Brewery, 3 Bridges

WEST, Heidi-Weisse

Windswept Brewing Co, Hurricane

Best Pilsner

Bellfield Brewery, Bohemian Pilsner

Bellfield Brewery, Three Rivers Pils

Cold Town Beer, Cold Town Lager

Drygate Brewing Co, Kelvin Pilsner

Harviestoun Brewery, Schiehallion

Six°North, Peloton Pilsner

The Ferry Brewery, Ferry Pils

WEST, Feirerabend

Best Juicy or Hazy Beer

Brew Toon, Juicy Belter

Brew Toon, Mayday!

Cold Town Beer, New England IPA

Cross Borders Brewing, Oatmeal Pale Ale

Dog Falls Brewing Co, Split the Tree

Drygate Brewing Co, Unsmashable

Fierce Beer, Late Shift

Fierce Beer, Stuff and Nonsense

Fierce Beer, Fierce Hazy IPA

Overtone Brewing Co, Mosaic Oat Cream

Overtone Brewing Co, Ella-Mentary

Six°North, Crab With The Golden Claw

Stewart Brewing, Clara Rosa

Stewart Brewing, Skeleton Blues

Stewart Brewing, Hazy IPA

The Ferry Brewery, SunKiss

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Juice Tiger

Winton Brewery, Mon Then!

Best Imperial or Double IPA

Drygate Brewing Co, Double Disco

Fierce Beer, Fancy Juice 4

Overtone Brewing Co, Heavy Pop

Overtone Brewing Co, PLUR

Six°North, Arenberg

The Ferry Brewery, Ferry Juice Double IPA

Up Front Brewing, Mosaic And Strata Nectar IPA

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Sapien

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Double Joker IPA

Best British Style Ale sponsored by Wolffe

Born Brewery, Born Brewery Dark

Cross Borders Brewing, What the FX! Export Ale

Cross Borders Brewing, Heavy

Fyne Ales, Hurricane Jack

Harviestoun Brewery, Bitter & Twisted

Innis & Gunn, Inveralmond Ossian

Isle of Arran Brewery, Arran Blonde

Stewart Brewing, St Giles

Stewart Brewing, Edinburgh Gold

Stewart Brewing, Stewarts 80/-

The Ferry Brewery, 40/- Fine

WEST, G40

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Fraoch

Windswept Brewing Co, Wolf

Windswept Brewing Co, Blonde

Best Amber or Dark Ale

Born Brewery, Born Brewery Amber

Brew Toon, The J’Ale

Dog Falls Brewing Co, Red Hook

Fyne Ales, Vital Spark

Top Out Brewery, Altbier

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Pavlov’s Dog

Best Porter

Bellfield Brewery, Daft Days Porter

Dookit Brewing Co, Beelzebub

Fierce Beer, Café Racer

Stewart Brewing, Gallus Porter

The Ferry Brewery, Milkshake Porter

The Ferry Brewery, Sugar Bush, Maple Porter (John Martine Series)

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Midnight Sun

Windswept Brewing Co, Clavie

Best Stout

Drygate Brewing Co, Coco Noco

Drygate Brewing Co, Orinoco

Fierce Beer, Moose Mousse

Loch Lomond Brewery, Silkie Stout

Loch Lomond Brewery, Mocha Doodle Dhu

The Ferry Brewery, Oatmeal Stout

Williams Bros Brewing Co, March Of The Penguins

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Chokka Blokka

Windswept Brewing Co Ltd, 1806

Windswept Brewing Co Ltd, Witch Pricker

Best Amplified Beer sponsored by Cara Technology

Cross Borders Brewing, Bier Gegen Profitgier $E£

Drygate Brewing Co, Nightmare of Cake 2021 Edition

Fierce Beer, Big Chomp

Fierce Beer, Very Big Moose

Fierce Beer, Big Night In Part 1

Fierce Beer, Big Night In Part 2

Fyne Ales, Mills & Hills

Glasgow Beer Works, Jaggery Imperial Stout

Innis & Gunn, The Original

Loch Lomond Brewery, Waiting for the Rain

Six°North, Chapeau

The Ferry Brewery, Marty, Imperial Milk Porter (John Martine Series)

The Ferry Brewery, Big John, Imperial Nut Porter (John Martine Series)

Best Sour

Brew Toon, Sour House

Fierce Beer, Dark Amber Sour

Fierce Beer, Lots of Nelson

Fyne Ales Origins Brewing, Home 2019

Fyne Ales Origins Brewing, Nàdar Celeia

Fyne Ales Origins Brewing, Nàdar Jester

Best Fruited Sour

Brew Toon, Dark Fruit

Brew Toon, Sour to the People

Brew Toon, Cherry Crush

Drygate Brewing Co, Analogue Rock Watermelon and Basil

Drygate Brewing Co, Trinitone Blast Calamansi

Fierce Beer, All Gose South

Fierce Beer, Wild Stone Fruit Sour

Top Out Brewery, First Ascents - Scarlet Sour

Top Out Brewery, Triple Lemon Sour

Up Front Brewing, DAS IST TECHNO SEX

Up Front Brewing, Scottish Blackcurrants

Up Front Brewing, Imperial Passionfruit And Kalamansi Gose

Windswept Brewing Co, SUMMIT SOUR

Winton Brewery, OH YA CAN’T (make a cherry sour this guid!)

Winton Brewery, OH YA BASSA

Best Fruit Forward Beer

Aldi, Aldi’s Memphis Boulevard

Brew Toon, Mango Unchained

Brew Toon, Raspberry Carronade

Brew Toon, Pineapple Pils

Cold Town Beer, Pornstar Martini Ale

Drygate Brewing Co, Rancho Rosa

Drygate Brewing Co, Jammy Bastart

Drygate Brewing Co, Disco Forklift Truck

Drygate Brewing Co, Orange Gates of the West

Fierce Beer, Cranachan Killer

Fierce Beer, Fierce Rhubarb

Loch Lomond Brewery, Exiting Piers

Six°North, Framboise

Six°North, Maglia Rosa

Stewart Brewing, Island Getaway

Stewart Brewing, Bellini Brut

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Paolo

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Roisin

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Rubus

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Che Guava

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Otis

Windswept Brewing Co Ltd, Citrus Tsunami

Best Low or No Alcohol Beer

Harviestoun Brewery, Wheesht

Jump Ship Brewing, Yardarm

Jump Ship Brewing, Flying Colours

Jump Ship Brewing, Goosewing IPA

Tennent Caledonian, Tennent’s Zero

WEST, Nix

Best Speciality Beer

Cross Borders Brewing, Liberté, Égalité, Pas de Frais Cachés!

Dog Falls Brewing Co, Awaroa

Drygate Brewing Co, Dessert Menu: Christmas Pudding

Drygate Brewing Co, Big Dumb Object

Six°North, Brevet

Six°North, Hopclassic

Stewart Brewing, First World Problems

The Ferry Brewery, Belgian Saison

Williams Bros Brewing Co, Ginger

Best Barrel Aged Beer

Drygate Brewing Co, Crimson Corsair

Drygate Brewing Co, Can I Just Shock You?

Fierce Beer, B.A Maple VBM

Fierce Beer, B.A Imperial Café Racer

Fyne Ales, Deep Space Echo

Fyne Ales, Cognac Barrel-Aged Mills & Hills

Fyne Ales, Moscatel Barrel-Aged Mills & Hills

Glasgow Beer Works, Ex-Bourbon Whisky Cask Aged Jaggery Imperial Stout

Glasgow Beer Works, Glenfarclas Cask Aged Jaggery Imperial Stout

Innis & Gunn, VP05

Innis & Gunn, Caribbean Rum Cask

Innis & Gunn, Islay Whisky Cask Laphroaig

Isle of Arran Brewery, Milestone - Special Reserve

Overtone Brewing Co, Twisted Sense

The Ferry Brewery, Black Bourbon (John Martine Series)

Windswept Brewing Co, Wolf of Glen Moray

Windswept Brewing Co, Bear

Beer Bar of the Year

Bellfield Brewery and Tap Room

Cold Town House

WEST on the Green

Winton Brewery Tap Room

Excellence in Branding

Bellfield Brewery

Cold Town Beer

Dookit Brewing Co.

Glasgow Beer Works

JUMP SHIP BREWING LTD

Overtone Brewing Co.

Six°North

Stewart Brewing

The Ferry Brewery

Top Out Brewery

Consumer Engagement Excellence Award

Brew Toon

Cold Town Beer

Dog Falls Brewing Co

Fyne Ales

Harviestoun Brewery

WEST

Windswept Brewing Co Ltd

Product Development Team of the Year sponsored by Muntons

Cold Town Beer

Cross Borders Brewing Company

FIERCE BEER

Loch Lomond Brewery

Stewart Brewing

Williams Bros Brewing Co

Excellence In Social Media

Aldi

Bellfield Brewery

Brew Toon

Cold Town Beer

Sustainable Brewery of the Year

Arran Brewery