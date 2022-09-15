Over 200 beers have progressed to the finals of this year's Scottish Beer Awards - and many are brewed in Glasgow.

The finalists in the 7th annual Scottish Beer Awards have been announced with 33 breweries and 201 beers brewed in Scotland progressing to the finals of the national competition, which is sponsored by Aldi.

The awards programme is the largest independent assessment of the Scottish brewing sector ever created and the results provide an important indicator into the quality of Scottish beer and the financial performance of Scotland’s booming brewing businesses.

The 2022 Scottish Beer Awards: This year, 286 beers were tasted blind by 26 taste judges and assessed by 10 business judges.

Large brewers with an extensive product range have gained a high number of finalists places with many smaller breweries also pushing the front.

Williams Bros Brewing Co leads the way with 21 positions in the finals along with Fierce Beer who have made it in 20 places.

Picture: Scottish Beer Awards

Smaller breweries, BrewToon (13 places), Moonwake Beer Co (seven places) and Barney’s Beer Co (six places) have also performed very well.

How the beers are judged: The technical demands of the tasting event, which took place just over a week ago at 02 Academy in Edinburgh, was managed by the sensory management consultancy, Cara Technology.

Samples were marked in carefully designed process which allocated points across a range of quality standards.

In addition, 28 written entries covering breweries’ business performance in areas including branding, product development, consumer engagement and innovation, were debated in session which was chaired by former S&N Technical and Quality Director, Hilary Jones.

Hilary said of this year’s finalists: “To make it to the finals of any beer awards which are conducted as blind tasting is a huge achievement.

“Beers must be marked consistently highly, and I’m delighted to say that around 60% of the beers entered this year were scored very highly indeed.

“This percentage has risen year on year since the competition began in 2016, and, complemented by the business awards, shows clearly the strength and health of the brewing industry in Scotland.

“This is particularly impressive considering what the whole industry has been through in the last couple of years.”

Breweries will fight out for the ultimate award, Small Brewery of the Year and Brewery of the Year.

In the business categories, a new category has been created for Newcomer of the Year, the winner of the category will be announced during the ceremony awards.

All medal winners will be announced at an awards celebration on 13 October 2022 in Glasgow.

This year’s event has a new format and includes the introduction of beer bars and high-quality street food stalls which will be served prior to a seated awards show.

Which Glasgow beers have made the final of the 2022 Scottish Beer Awards?

A few beers made in Glasgow (marked in bold) have made the final of this year’s Scottish Beer Awards.

Taste Categories:

BEST STRONG BEER (ABOVE 6.5%)

· 71 Brewing – Just For Kicks

· 71 Brewing – Outler Galactic

· Brew Toon – Imperial Knight

· Brookfield Drinks – Kestrel Super Premium Lager

· Fierce Beer – Hokey Pokey

· Fierce Beer – Very Big Moose

· Fyne Ales – Sublime

· Orkney Brewery – Skull Splitter

BEST STRONG AMBER OR DARK (3.5% - 7.0%)

· Brew Toon - The J’Ale

· Drygate Brewing Co - Astro Zombies

· Fierce Beer - SQURL

· Fyne Ales – Highlander

· Fyne Ales - Vital Spark

· Orkney Brewery - Dark Island

· Orkney Brewery - Red MacGregor

· Simple Things Fermentations - Collaborate - Rauchbier

· Stewart Brewing - Stewart’s 80/-

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Pavlov’s Dog

BEST BARREL AGED

· 71 Brewing - Illuminate Electric

· Brew Toon - Bourbon Imperial Knight

· Fierce Beer - Bourbon Maple Pancake

· Fierce Beer - Bourbon VBM

· Fierce Beer - Heavy on the bourbon

· Innis and Gunn - Gunn Caribbean Rum Cask

· Innis and Gunn - Gunn The Original

· Innis and Gunn - Vanishing Point 05

· Orkney Brewery - Dark Island Reserve

· The Ferry Brewery - John Martine, Black Bourbon

· Up Front Brewing - Giulia

· Up Front Brewing - Volodymyr

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Bear

· St.Andrews Brewing Company - Angels Be Damned

BEST BRITISH

· 71 Brewing - Heavy Lifting

· Born Brewery - Born Best Bitter

· Born Brewery - Born Brewery Amber

· SaltRock Brewing - Clocktower

· Simple Things Fermentations - Scottish Export

· St. Andrews Brewing Company - Tom Morris Scotch Ale

· Stewart Brewing - St Giles

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Fraoch

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Wolf

BEST DOUBLE IPA (7.5% AND OVER)

· 71 Brewing - Rollin Coaster

· Drygate Brewing Co - Double Disco

· Fierce Beer - Fancy Juice 5

· Fierce Beer / Northern Monk - Distant North

· Six°North - Under Duress

· Top Out Brewery - Doppel IPA

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Double Joker IPA

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Sapien

BEST FRUIT FORWARD

· 71 Brewing - Fruit Phaser

· Brew Toon - Juicy Belter

· Brew Toon - Mango Unchained

· Brew Toon - Raspberry Carronade

· Brewgooder - Tropical Pale Ale

· Cold Town Beer - Pornstar Martini Ale

· Drygate Brewing - Rancho Rosa

· Drygate Brewing Co - Gun-Toting Nano Penguin

· Innis and Gunn - Cherry Kriek

· Stewart Brewing - Cranachan

· Stewart Brewing - Orange Hop

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Otis

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Paolo

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Citrus Tsunami

BEST FRUITED SOUR

· 71 Brewing - Fruition - Blackcurrant Apple Crumble

· 71 Brewing - Fruition - Rose Lemonade

· 71 Brewing - Fruition - Summer Fruit Punch

· Brew Toon - Bloodshot Apricot

· Brew Toon - Cherry Crush

· Brew Toon - Sour to the People

· Cold Town Beer - Raspberry Miami Weisse

· Drygate Brewing Co - Trinitone Blast

· Fierce Beer - Fuego Sour

· Fierce Beer - Wild Stone Fruit Sour

· Fyne Ales - Gather

· Fyne Ales - Origins Brewing - Blackcurrant

· Holy Goat Brewing Limited - Blood Witch

· Holy Goat Brewing Limited - Goat Witch

· Holy Goat Brewing Limited - Summer Crusher

· Up Front Brewing - Das Ist Techno Sex

· Up Front Brewing - Scottish Blackcurrants

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Summit Sour

BEST IPA (5.6% - 7.4%)

· 71 Brewing - Flight Path

· Bellfield Brewery - Jex Blake Mosaic IPA

· Brew Toon - Loose Cannon

· Drygate Brewing Co - Gladeye IPA

· Fierce Beer - Fierce IPA

· Fyne Ales - Superior

· Moonwake Beer Co. - IPA

· Six°North - Madison

· Stewart Brewing - New Relic

· Stewart Brewing - Radical Road

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Joker IPA

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Juice Tygrr

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Tin Man

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Twelve Cents

BEST JUICY OR HAZY

· 71 Brewing - Haze Halo

· 71 Brewing - Light Wave

· Brewgooder - Hazy IPA

· Brewgooder - New England IPA

· Fierce Beer - Hazy IPA

· Fierce Beer - Late Shift

· Fierce Beer - Stuff & Nonsense

· Fyne Ales - BOLD

· Fyne Ales - Running in Cirlces

· Moonwake Beer Co. - New England IPA

· Stewart Brewing - Skeleton Blues

· Up Front Brewing - Nectar IPA V2

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Juicy joker

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Coastal Haze

BEST LAGER

· Brew Toon - Torr Lager

· Brew Toon - Weekend Hooker

· Brookfield Drinks - Kestrel Premium Lager

· Drygate Brewing Co - Bearface

· Innis and Gunn - Innis and Gunn Lager

· Moonwake Beer Co. - Lager

· Moonwake Beer Co. - Vienna Lager

· St. Andrews Brewing Company - St. Andrews Brewing Company Lager

· Tennent Caledonian Breweries Ltd - Tennents Gluten Free Lager

· Tennent Caledonian Breweries Ltd - Tennents Lager

· Tennent Caledonian Breweries Ltd - Tennents Light Lager

· Top Out Brewery - Kellerbier

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Caesar Augustus

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Craft Lager

BEST LOW OR NO ALCOHOL BEER (UP TO 2.8% ABV)

· Barney’s Beer Ltd - Faux

· Fierce Beer - Very Small Moose

· Innis and Gunn - Gunn Lager 0.0%

· Jump Ship Brewing Ltd - Shore Leave

· Jump Ship Brewing Ltd - Stoker’s Stout

· Jump Ship Brewing Ltd - Yardarm Lager

· Reids Gold Brewing Company Ltd - Designated Driver

BEST PALE ALE

· 71 Brewing - Cloud Fall

· Barney’s Beer Ltd - Kvltvre

· Moonwake Beer Co. - Amarillo DDH Pale

· Moonwake Beer Co. - Pale Ale

· Orkney Brewery - Gold

· St. Andrews Brewing Company - St. Andrews Brewing Company Pale Ale

· Stewart Brewing - Ka Pai

· Two Towns Down Brewing - Back to 505

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - ICONYC

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Talking Head

BEST PILSNER

· 71 Brewing - 71 Lager

· Barney’s Beer Ltd - Stone’s Throw Lager

· Cold Town Beer - Cold Town Lager

· Drygate Brewing Co - Kelvin Pilsner

· Glasgow Beer Works - Pilsner Lager

· Six°North - Peloton

· The Ferry Brewery - Czech Lager

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - El Perro Negro

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Halo

BEST STOUT OR PORTER (UP TO 6.4%)

· Barney’s Beer Ltd - Not Milk Stout

· Drygate Brewing Co - Orinoco

· Fierce Beer - Cafe Racer

· Fierce Beer - Moose Mousse

· Glasgow Beer Works – Seasmhach

· Orkney Brewery - Dragonhead

· St Andrews - Chippie Stout

· Strangers Brewing - Sloe Road

· The Ferry Brewery – Thomas Miller 1785

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Chokka Blokka

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - March of the Penguins

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Clavie

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Witch Pricker

BEST SESSION BEER (2.8% - 5.2%)

· Brewgooder - Session IPA

· Drygate Brewing Co - Seven Peaks

· Fyne Ales - Easy Trail

· Fyne Ales - Hurricane Jack

· Innis and Gunn - Gunn Session IPA

· Reids Gold Brewing Company Ltd - Cream of The Crop

· St. Andrews Brewing Company - St. Andrews Brewing Company IPA

· Stewart Brewing - Citra Blonde

· Stewart Brewing - Session IPA

· Top Out Brewery - Schmankerl

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Birds & Bees

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Che Guava

· Williams Bros Brewing Co - Perfect Storm

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Weizen

BEST SOUR

· Barney’s Beer Ltd - Post Mortem #2: Pinot Noir 2021 Vintage

· Barney’s Beer Ltd - Sherbet Sour Pale

· Fyne Ales - Origins Brewing - Home 2022

· Holy Goat Brewing Limited - Honeybucket

· Stewart Brewing - Island Getaway Sour

BEST SPECIALITY

· 71 Brewing - Subtlety in Art

· Brew Toon - Espresso Imperial Knight

· Drygate Brewing Co - Arrakis

· Drygate Brewing Co - Chocolate Orange Orinoco

· Drygate Brewing Co - Coco Noco

· Drygate Brewing Co - Inemuri

· Drygate Brewing Co - Nightmare of Cake 2022 Edition

· Fierce Beer - Coconut VBM

· Fierce Beer - Maple Pancake

· Fierce Beer - Very Big Flapjack

· Reids Gold Brewing Company Ltd - Praline Au Chocolat

· Six°North - Destination Moon

· Stewart Brewing - Dawn Rising

· Windswept Brewing Co Ltd - Velo

Business Categories:

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

This newly created award has been chosen at the discretion of the judging panel and will be announced at the Scottish Beer Awards 2022 celebration.

EXCELLENCE IN BRANDING

· Brewgooder

· Cold Town Beer

· Moonwake Beer Co

· Stewart Brewing

· Windswept Brewing Co

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT TEAM

· Brew Toon

· Brewgooder

· Cold Town Beer

· Glasgow Beer Works

· Moonwake Beer Co

· Stewart Brewing

· Williams Bros Brewing

BEST TAP ROOM

· Bellfield

· Moonwake Beer Co

· Shilling Brewing Company

· Stewart Brewing

CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT

· Cold Town Beer

· Moonwake Beer Co

EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL CONTENT

· Cold Town Beer

· Fierce Beer

· Moonwake Beer Co

SMALL BREWERY OF THE YEAR

· Barney’s Beer Ltd

· Bellfield Brewery

· Brew Toon

· Moonwake Beer Co

BREWER OF THE YEAR

· Andrew Barnet, Barney’s Beer Ltd

· Chris Williams, Williams Bros Brewing Co

· Dave McHardy, Fierce Bee

· David Stark, Drygate Brewing Co

· Jake Griffin, Upfront

· Michael Dimmock, 71 Brewing

· Trevor Sproule, Brew Toon

SCOTTISH BREWERY OF THE YEAR

· 71 Brewing

· Cold Town Brewing

· Drygate

· Fierce Beer

· Stewart Brewing