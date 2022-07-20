Three more Glasgow restaurants are competing in Come Dine With Me: The Professionals.

Bloc+, Amore d’Italia, and Maki and Ramen will take part in another episode of the popular dining competition later this week, hoping to win the top prize.

Bloc+, on Bath Street, is a live music bar and venue, popular for showcasing great bands and DJs - however, it also offers great food, from burgers and hot dogs, to street eats like Irn Bru pulled pork and Korean chicken.

It will face off against another Bath Street venue, in Maki and Ramen. The restaurant has locations across the UK.

Bloc is competing in the show.

Dennistoun-based restaurant Amore d’Italia announced its involvement in the show last month.

The episode will air on Channel 4 on Friday, starting at 5pm. It will also be available on catch up via All4.

It comes after three other restaurants competed against each other in Tuesday’s episode.

John and Rosie Quigley, the father and daughter duo behind Red Onion restaurant in Glasgow’s city centre, came out on top whilst taking part in the well-known TV contest – which normally pits home cooks against each other to win a cash prize.