These festive meals look amazing.

Popular Glasgow restaurants Glaschu, Duke’s Umbrella, and Gōst have rolled out their festive menus ahead of Christmas.

Each restaurant will offer its own unique, three-course Christmas lunch and dinner menu reflecting the style of the restaurant with locally sourced fresh ingredients.

Glaschu

The Royal Exchange Square restaurant, based in the Western Club building, has become a firm favourite with diners looking for high-quality business lunches and fine dining, since it opened its doors in 2020.

The three-course festive menu features starters like the baked warm blue cheesecake, made with a parmesan and toasted seed based, topped with pickle beetroot and truffle honey. For mains, the classic Roasted Turkey Roulade, made with sage and onion stuffing, is accompanied by duck fat roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, pigs in blankets, honey glazed carrots, turkey jus and cranberry sauce. The premium turkey breast is wrapped in prosciutto ham to keep it moist.

Some of the food available in Glasgow in Christmas.

Advertisement

Finally, for dessert a classic sticky toffee pudding is available with butterscotch sauce and a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Lunch bookings are available from 12pm-4pm, Monday to Thursday with festive menu costing £35pp, whist weekend lunch bookings made Friday to Sunday cost £40pp. Dinner bookings are from 4pm until close, Monday to Thursday at £50pp, whilst dinner bookings on the weekend, Friday to Sunday, the menu is available for £55pp.

For more information on the Christmas menus available at Glaschu, visit their website.

Gōst

Located on Bothwell Street, Gōst opened its doors in March, with the new all-day venue offering prime cuts of beef and expertly grilled fish.

The new addition to the heart of Glasgow city centre’s dining scene has a mouth-watering menu, carefully crafted by Chef John Molloy, featuring snacks and starters from the bread and whipped beef butter to roast Orkney scallops. However, the star and stand-out is clearly the UK ex- dairy prime rib.

Advertisement

The three-course festive menu features starters like the caramelised carrot soup, which is garnished with cumin, chive, EVOO and diced ginger.

The restaurant is known for its steaks, so give the turkey a miss and try the charcoal-grilled 300g sirloin streak with skinny fries and pepper sauce. For dessert, there is the traditional Christmas pudding, or a selection of Scottish cheeses. The cheese board is served with chutney, quince, bread, and truffle honey along with four cheeses from around the world, like picos blue, Mull cheddar, and epoisse.

Lunch bookings are available Monday to Thursday with festive menu costing £35pp, whist weekend lunch bookings made Friday to Sunday cost £40pp. Dinner bookings are from 4pm until close, Monday to Thursday at £55pp, whilst dinner bookings on the weekend, Friday to Sunday, the menu is available for £60pp.

For more information on the Christmas menus available at Gōst, visit their website.

Duke’s Umbrella

Gastropub the Duke’s Umbrella on Argyle Street has also introduced a three-course festive menu.

Advertisement

Starters include the curried cauliflower soup served with toasted sourdough bread. Whilst two mains include roast turkey with all the trimmings, the skillet roasted chicken leg with puy lentils, chorizo, and herbs is not to be slept on. For dessert, there is cranachan tart served with raspberry, puff candy, whisky syrup, toasted oats, and whipped cream.

Lunch bookings are available Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm with festive menu costing £34.95pp, whist weekend lunch bookings made Friday to Sunday cost £37.95pp. Dinner bookings are from 4pm until close, Monday to Thursday at £39.95pp, whilst dinner bookings on the weekend, Friday to Sunday, the menu is available for £44.95pp.