Thunderdog announces opening date for new West End restaurant

A popular Glasgow restaurant has announced it will open its second location at the end of this month.

Thunderdog will be the sister venue to Miller Street restaurant Thundercat. The new Thunderdog location will open its doors on Byres Road in the West End.

Taking to social media, Thundercat said: "We've got a new member of the family.

"Thunderdog launching in Glasgow's West End on Friday, May 30.

"Book your table online now."

Thunderdog will operate a similar menu to Thundercat with Chicago-style deep dish pizzas alongside smashed burgers, shakes and fried pickles at the core of their offering.

Thundercat was founded and is run by the Buck’s Bar group - who have Buck’s Bar locations in Glasgow on West Regent Street, Trongate, and Cathcart Road as well as in Edinburgh on Grindlay Street and Hanover Street.

Self described as an American-style pub and diner - the kitchen at Thundercat is run by head chef Yvonne Noon who hoped to bring the style of American diners and diver bars to Glasgow after travelling the length and breadth of the USA.

The restaurant in the West End will likely be open for brunch lunch and dinner - as well as allowing for takeaway too. If it follows the style of the original Thundercat in the West End, they may also have live DJs in the new West End spot.