TikTok star and celebrity chef to open Shawlands restaurant

The award-winning chef is opening a new restaurant in the Southside.

Jimmy Lee, a TikTok celebrity and TV chef, is to expand his Cantonese street food business and open in the Southside.

His grab and go venture will offer a taste of Hong Kong’s frills-free street food.

Following on from the success of the original site in Glasgow's West End, Salt and Chilli Oriental Edinburgh at St James Quarter and a pop-up venture in Glasgow Hamilton, Salt and Chilli Oriental Southside is the third permanent Scottish outlet for the award-winning chef's expanding brand.

TV chef Jimmy Lee.

The Glasgow based chef has also become a TikTok sensation in the last three months, amassing over ten million views and half a million likes as he teaches us how to serve up Cantonese favourites in 60-second viral videos.

Salt & Chilli Oriental Southside will serve Cantonese street food that has been reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist, as well as comforting Chinese classics and fusion concoctions that combines traditional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Scottish attitude.

Work is currently underway to transform the former McFly's Chicken into a new restaurant site. The grab-and-go venture will also offer guests the option to sit-in with a capacity for up to 60 guests when it opens to customers on Kilmarnock Road on Sunday, November 13.

From Tangy Peking Ribs and Chicken Satay with Spicy Dip to Bao filled Katsu Chicken or Pulled Aromatic Duck as well as the signature 'Salt & Chilli Menu' with options of Chicken, King Prawn, Crab, Calamari or Tofu Salt & Chilli - all served with Yutaka Slaw. The Salt and Chilli Oriental menu will be homely and hearty Cantonese with 'small bites' available for £5 and 'big bites' including Katsu Chicken Curry and Macau Beef Curry.

Salt and Chilli Oriental Southside will create six new jobs in the area in addition to providing a tasty treat for the tastebuds.

Chef Jimmy Lee shared his excitement ahead of the new arrival: “Shawlands was recently named as one the coolest neighbourhoods in the world and I’m delighted that we’re able to expand our portfolio to Glasgow’ Southside. I live in the area so it’s a neighbourhood that my family and I know well - buzzing with activity and a multicultural community at its heart.