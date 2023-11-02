Topolabamba gets set to open second Glasgow venue in the city’s West End

The new West End venue will create more than 30 jobs in the city as the restaurant gets set to open next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Situated on popular Byres Road, the brand new Topolabamba will serve authentic Mexican street food, frozen margaritas and much more.

On Topolabamba’s new west end venue, which opens on Monday, Byres Road, Operations Manager Iain Gallie said: “The west end is an incredibly popular area to eat, drink and shop. It ticks every box for us and is a fabulous part of the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We always wanted a west end restaurant but we hadn’t been able to find one big enough to offer the site we needed. We’re thrilled to finally be opening in such a diverse, bustling area, among many other excellent bars and restaurants.”

Topolabamba will offer brunch the first time at its new west end location – its third in Scotland – with dishes like breakfast tacos, breakfast burritos, and a Mexican skillet all on offer, alongside jugs of Monterey’s margaritas and Bloody Marias available to make it a boozy brunch.

Executive Chef Marc Honeyman, added: “Glasgow’s west end is an area that sees a lot of footfall of people on the hunt for brunch – we’re excited to be part of the mix.

“Our food is all made fresh in house. We pride ourselves on creating authentic, fresh dishes, which has proved to be a real hit in our Glasgow and Edinburgh venues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We think customers will be particularly excited to try our Monterey margaritas, breakfast tacos and breakfast burritos. We think a Mexican brunch offering will fit right in on Byres Road, and we’re excited to be bringing this option to foodies of the west end and beyond.”

The new Topolabamba site is located in the old premise of an iconic west end institution, The Whistler’s Mother.

The building has maintained the integrity of the popular bar, maintaining two bars connected by a passageway, as well as its original cornice features.

Ian Gallie added: “The left-hand bar will look familiar to fans of Topolabamba while the right hand side is a new look inspired by a Mexican-inspired Bodega bar, which we’re sure will be very popular with those on the hunt for an afternoon cocktail or post-dinner drink.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eagle-eyed customers will spot a nod to the much-loved former pub, where ‘Madre’ appears beneath the new signage - which is true of each Topolabamba in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The first Topolabamba opened in Glasgow in 2016. Its second venue launched on Edinburgh’s Lothian Road in 2016.