The pub has a prominent trading location on Duke Street in Dennistoun and is well-known in the local area.

A Glasgow ‘institution’ on Duke Street that has been owned by the same family for over seven decades has been put on the market.

The Crown Creighton in Dennistoun is a well-established business has built up a strong reputation within the busy licensed circuit in the neighbourhood and is supported very well benefiting from continued local clientele.

Due to its proximity to Celtic Park the pub is busy during the football season and shows most sporting events via Sky Sports, TNT and Premier Sports in both bars.Previously the pub also had live music and karaoke on a Friday night, however this could easily be re-introduced by a new owner, should they wish.

The listing for the pub describes the two main areas as the public bar and the lounge bar, stating: “Public Bar – Accessed directly from Duke Street, this spacious public bar is fitted well and to a traditional standard with a welcoming feature bar servery and mirrored gantry. Seating is a mixture of freestanding bar stools, perimeter seating and free-standing tables and chairs, set on a wood effect floor. There are also 3 flat screen televisions, gaming machine and toilets to the rear. Rear of bar servery gives direct access to the lounge bar.

“Lounge Bar – Located to the right-hand side of the premises with separate access directly from Duke Street, again this is a well fitted comfortable spacious lounge area, with a feature bar servery and mirrored gantry. Seating is on a more relaxed offering, than the public bar, with a mixture of freestanding bar stools and “snug” style booth seating with carpet floor coverings. There are also 2 flat screen televisions and gaming machine, with toilets to the rear.”

Describing the area, the listing says: “The Crown Creighton Bar occupies a prominent trading location on Duke Street in Dennistoun.Dennistoun is in Glasgow’s east end, to the north of the River Clyde and in recent years has benefited from extensive re development with many of its residents now being students or young professionals taking advantage of what this bustling area has to offer.

£Located only 1 mile from the City Centre and the Merchant City (regarded as one of the main licensed circuits in Glasgow) Dennistoun offers a host of local amenities. Many tourist and sporting attractions are close by including Celtic Park, Sir Chris Hoy Stadium, Tollcross Swimming Arena, Emirates Arena, Glasgow Cathedral and Peoples Palace.

£Strathclyde and Caledonian Universities are also within close proximity along with Glasgow Green and West Brewery. The area is renowned for its café and restaurant culture with a wealth of other pubs and restaurants within walking distance such as the famous Coia’s Café (one of the most renowned Italian restaurants in Glasgow).

“Dennistoun has excellent commuting links via bus, train & car via the M8 motorway or directly from the city centre via Duke Street. The train station is within close proximity to the pub and a regular bus service on Duke Street.”