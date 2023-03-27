Travel: The craft beer that links Milan to Glasgow’s George Square

Milan is closer than you might imagine. A two hour and twenty minute flight, a quick transfer to the bustling, stylish heart of the city and we are ready to explore one of Italy’s most dynamic locations. Trams wind through side streets, broad avenues are studded wtih fashionable boutiques and there is a rich selection of restaurants and bakeries.

We are here at the invitation of Giovanni Porcu the founder of Doppio Malto who is keen to showcase the culture behind their brewery kitchen concept. He was brought up in Sardinia and was a lawyer in Rome before opening a brewery in the Como region in 2015. After establishing their bar restaurants in Milan, they now have venues across northern Italy and established their first site in the UK when they opened in Glasgow in 2021.