Travel: The craft beer that links Milan to Glasgow’s George Square

Craft beer and modern Italian hospitality in Milan

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 27th Mar 2023, 02:12 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 02:13 BST

Milan is closer than you might imagine. A two hour and twenty minute flight, a quick transfer to the bustling, stylish heart of the city and we are ready to explore one of Italy’s most dynamic locations. Trams wind through side streets, broad avenues are studded wtih fashionable boutiques and there is a rich selection of restaurants and bakeries.

We are here at the invitation of Giovanni Porcu the founder of Doppio Malto who is keen to showcase the culture behind their brewery kitchen concept. He was brought up in Sardinia and was a lawyer in Rome before opening a brewery in the Como region in 2015. After establishing their bar restaurants in Milan, they now have venues across northern Italy and established their first site in the UK when they opened in Glasgow in 2021.

Join us on a tour of Milan.

1. Doppio Malto Navigli

Navigli was the first kitchen brewery and that’s where we start for dinner and an introduction to the Doppio Malto range of beer. It’s busy with students playing pub games and groups sharing dishes across long tables.

2. Doppio Dinner

The founder grew up in Sardinia where there is more of a brewing culture and beer is present at meal times. So when the brewery at Como began he saw the opportunity to bring that culture to Milan with dishes that are infused with flavours that compliment their own beers.

3. Beer tasting

The brews run from light to dark, from pilsner through IPAs and stouts. Imperiale is a full-bodied black IPA style with high fermentation that is only sold on draft. Drink it while listening to “Una carezza in un pugno” by Adriano Celentano, they say.

4. Roman style pizza

San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior di Latte mozzarella, fresh basil and EVO oil. Few dishes you find will be this simple and this tasty.

