Tributes paid as popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow announces closure

A popular Indian restaurant has announced it will be closing.

Church Street favourite Balbir’s announced on social media that it would be serving customers for the final time on Sunday, August 28.

The owners described the experience as an ‘incredible journey’ and thanked customers for their support since opening in 2005.

The post also noted that Balbir recently opened a new venue - Route 77 in Ayrshire - which will be serving some of the old favourites.

Balbir’s in Glasgow.

“Since opening our doors in August 2005, it has been our pleasure to welcome and look after so many of you as our guests,” the post said.

“It has been humbling to have so many guests visit us over the years. We have been honoured to help celebrate engagements, weddings, births, graduations and other special occasions. We are proud of the service that we have given to make these days memorable.

“However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and it is now time for Balbir’s on Church Street to close its doors.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported us over the years, it’s been wonderful, and we have loved every minute of it. We will particularly miss seeing our regular guests for ‘our weekly catch ups’ and hope to stay in touch with you all. We are eternally grateful to everyone who has been a part of the team over the years and contributed to the restaurant’s success. You should be very proud; the restaurant wouldn’t have built its loyal following or achieved all the accolades without you and we wish you every success going forward.

“As many of you know, Balbir has recently reopened his restaurant Route 77 in Ayrshire. The kitchen is being headed up by our talented Chefs Satnam Singh and Rammy Darar who will continue to serve some of the Church Street favourites along with the Balbir’s classics.

“Our last service in Church St will be Sunday the 28th of August.

“It has been an incredible journey. We look forward to our last few weeks and will enjoy celebrating the restaurant with all our lovely guests.