Glasgow Green is once again preparing to welcome thousands of concertgoers in July as TRNSMT festival returns to the city for the seventh time.

Several notable names are set to take to the main stage in the park this summer with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headlining the festival.

Whether you are looking to get the party started early with a few drinks or get some food before heading down to TRNSMT, we have you covered with 18 of the best bars, cafes and restaurants near to Glasgow Green.

1 . Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by before heading to TRNSMT. They have a terrific beer garden space and a great range of food and drinks with it only being a stone’s throw away from Glasgow Green. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Supplied

2 . The Gate The Gate has a big focus on Scottish brands and has over 160 whiskies as well as great cocktails and pints. If you are peckish, try one of their delicious toasties but make sure to book a table. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate

3 . Mono Mono is a hidden gem in Glasgow with it being home to one of the city’s best record stores - Monorail Music. The bar has a great selection of drinks and serves delicious homemade food that is free from animal produce. 12, Kings Court, King St, Glasgow G1 5RB | Mono