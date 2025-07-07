The full list of vendors at this year’s TRNSMT festival has been revealed, here’s how much it’ll cost to grab a bite to eat.

TRNSMT 2025 takes place this weekend between Friday, 11 and Sunday, 13 July and festival goers will be looking forward to seeing some of the best live acts on offer - including 50 Cent.

And now the full list of more than 50 vendors has been released, along with how much it will cost.

Those looking to pick up a pizza have no shortage of options, with five different vendors, offering pizzas. Prices range from £12.50 to £15.50.

If burgers are more your thing then there are plenty to choose from. Seven burger vendors are set to be on-site this year, with prices between £9.50 and £13 - although additional items will of course increase the price.

There are plenty of more options including hot dogs, gyros and noodles with prices ranging from chips priced at £5 to £15 for fish and chips.

With temperatures set to soar as high as 26c, punters will also be seeking out refreshments to cool down there are plenty of options. With milkshakes and ice cream both on the menu at this year’s festival.

The full list of alcoholic beverages has not yet been released.

To find out the full list of vendors at TRNSMT 2025 you can check out the festival website here.