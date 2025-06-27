TRNSMT has confirmed a tantalising food and drink menu for 2025, with an eclectic mix of 59 vendors showcasing everything from sweet to savoury spanning cuisines from across the world.

Between July 11th-13th July, thousands of festival goers will descend on Glasgow Green to see the likes of 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol, Gracie Abrams and more, and they will not be short of food options to accompany an amazing weekend of live music.

There are exciting new vendors, including Wholesome Junkies, who featured on BBC’s My Million Pound Menu,creating delicious vegan comfort food. Edinburgh-based stall, El Dorado Taqueria also debuts, specialising in Mexican cuisine, fresh off their nomination in the 2025 Scottish Street Food Awards.

Back by popular demand are Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies, serving an array of gourmet filled, highly instagrammable cookies alongside Slumdog Indian who are also returning to offer a vibrant selection of Indian street food.

1 . Boujee Burgers Enjoy burgers in style, with Boujee Burgers’ delectable flavours including BBQ, cajun, spicy green chili or truffle. Load up on classic sides such as onion rings, loaded fries or mac and cheese bites. | Boujee Burgers

2 . Base Artisan Pizza Base provides authentic Italian woodfired pizza, giving festival goers the chance to get some thick crust pizza. | Contributed

3 . Ròst Utilising the best of fresh Scottish produce, Ròst provides a tasty twist on traditional classics. You’ll find the best fish & chips, burgers and tacos at this acclaimed street food stall. | Contributed