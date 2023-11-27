Turtle Bay announces Glasgow opening date for city centre Caribbean restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located at 130 St Vincent Street, Glasgow, Turtle Bay will be bringing its signature soulful Caribbean-inspired menu, delicious tropical cocktails and reggae beats to the heart of the city centre from Friday 8 December.

To celebrate the opening, Turtle Bay will be offering locals and visitors to Glasgow the experience of Caribbean hospitality and food completely free in the run up to launch. The series of ticketed events will showcase the lunch and dinner dishes over three days, with guests given an opportunity to register through the Bay Club App for the chance to win tickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals will also catch a glimpse of Turtle Bay on 2nd December, when the restaurant will take up residence in Glasgow’s Central Station for a Caribbean Christmas pop up offering special prizes, and the chance to win a once in a lifetime trip to Barbados.

Those who don’t get the chance to fly abroad can enjoy the fun with their special Christmas deal. Guests can enjoy two courses for £24.50 or three courses for £29.50 with a free welcome cocktail.

‘Bay Brunch’, Turtle Bay’s tropical twist on the classic Boozy Brunch, offers guests a 90-minute seating with five drinks for just £27.50, including any cocktails or mocktails, fizz, and Red Stripe on draft. Special pricing on all drinks Sunday-Thursday includes £6 cocktails and £4 pints of Red Stripe every week. Turtle Bay transports guests straight to the beach, with the perfect accompaniment of mouth-watering, Caribbean inspired cuisine.

Gemma Lewis, Operations Manager at Turtle Bay said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce we will be opening our Glasgow restaurant on the 8th of December. We’re so excited to open our doors and celebrate in Caribbean style, with the excitement ramping up throughout the city ahead of the launch! Glasgow is known for its vivacity and therefore is the perfect place to introduce Caribbean good times to Scotland.”