Two-day street food festival coming to Glasgow’s West End this month

A two-day food festival is coming to the West End.

A number of restaurants and bars on the iconic Ashton Lane will be taking part in the streEAT FEST.

The street food festival will be taking place on August 27th and 28th, from noon to 7pm each day.

Businesses taking part are: Yakitori Shack, Ramen Dayo, Ubiquitous Chip, Vodka Wodka, The Grosvenor Cafe, The Gardener, Innis and Gunn, Brel and Jinty McGuinty’s.

The event is being held on Ashton Lane.

As well as good food, there will be lots of drink, music and family events.

The Facebook event page explains: “Food will go hand in hand with a good drink, so expect top-notch pop-up bars serving boozy cocktails & ice-cold beer…

“For the first time ever, we will be hosting not 1 but 2 DAYS FESTIVAL, so pace yourself!

“Saturday will be filled with good disco vibes from Edinburgh Disco Lovers with food stalls & pop-up bars in full swing from 12pm till 10pm.

“Sunday events will be a true family affair - treat the kids to face painting, arts & crafts activities & meet and greet with their favorite magical characters! Also, prepare to shop till you drop at our local & independent business market.”