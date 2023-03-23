Two Glasgow chippies top the charts in awards

Two Glasgow chippies have been named as the best in the UK by the Fry Awards. Catch which has three premises in Glasgow has seen two of it’s shops recognised as part of Britain’s best 50 fish and chip takeaways and ten best restaurants.
Their West End shop was named amongst the top ten restaurants while the chip shop was part of the takeaway list.
A lot is to be considered when the shortlist is drawn up as food standards, customer service and marketing are all assessed after mystery visits by reviewers from Fry Magazine.
Shops had to achieve a certain score to be amongst the best as to make the top restaurants you had to score 92% or more while takeaways had to reach at least 95%.
10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants
Catch, West End, Glasgow
Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth
Fish City, Ann Street, Belfast
Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear
Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall
Linfords Traditional Fish and Chip Shop, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire
Maltings Fish and Chips, Baldock, Hertfordshire
Mary Lambert, Hartlepool, County Durham
Plattens, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Quayside Restaurant, West Quay, Gourdan, Aberdeenshire
Seasmiths Fish and Chips, Wadebridge, Cornwall
Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.
“It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.
“Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses. We’re seeing shops introduce vegan and gluten free options to appeal to a wider customer base, instal self-serve kiosks and develop online ordering apps to make serving easier, invest in new frying equipment to produce better quality fish and chips, and embrace social media to engage with and reach more customers.
“The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry. They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture - high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”