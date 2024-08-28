Two Glasgow restaurants announced for Scotland's first inland surf resort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Glasgow restaurants will open in the food hall at Scotland’s first inland surf resort near Edinburgh.

Five March and Rafa's Diner are set to join the Lost Shore resort, which will open at Ratho near Edinburgh this autumn as two of three restaurants to open at the site. Edinburgh pizzeria Civerinos - which also has a branch in Finnieston - will also open at the inland surf resort.

This will be Five March’s third venture following on from its original Park Circus location and a dining room within Phillie’s in the Shawlands. Owner Joanna Nethery has created a menu rich in locally and ethically sourced ingredients, with a strong emphasis on vegetarian and vegan options, while also celebrating the incredible Scottish meat and fish offerings.

Rafa’s Diner has become known for its down-to-earth charm and fantastic food. The Mexican diner started out in Glasgow’s Hidden Lane and the diner’s Finnieston location has garnered a loyal following.

The local favourites will be the first to take up residence in Lost Shore’s restaurant offering, Canteen, designed and managed by Edinburgh-based events and hospitality agency, Rogue Village. The aim is to highlight a rotating roster of Scottish restaurants.

Peter Maniam, co-director at Rogue Village said: “We're passionate about showcasing the very best of Scotland’s food scene at Lost Shore. We are creating a dynamic dining destination that offers something for everyone. We're thrilled to partner with innovative and beloved eateries like Five March, Civerinos, and Rafa's Diner, each bringing their unique flair and exceptional quality to Canteen at Lost Shore.”

The restaurant offerings will make up part of a larger destination which is expected to attract an additional 160,000 surfers and tourists to the surrounding areas annually.

Andy Roger, chief executive of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “Lost Shore will become one of Scotland’s leading leisure destinations and with our food and drink offering, our priority was to achieve the perfect balance of quality, diversity, and, most importantly, taste.

“Canteen is bringing a vibrant mix of lively and unique kitchens to Lost Shore, offering surfers and visitors an unforgettable dining experience. With the anticipated influx of tourists, we are honoured to showcase the very best of Scotland’s food and drink scene to a domestic and international audience.”

Lost Shore Surf Resort is set to open in Autumn this year.