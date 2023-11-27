Two Glasgow pubs among a collection of venues up for sale

Pub company Three Thistles has instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to sell a long-established portfolio of seven licensed premises.

The portfolio comprises a number of businesses which are well-known in the Scottish hospitality sector, namely: Dram!, The Clockwork Beer Co and The West Side Tavern, in Glasgow, The Steading in Edinburgh, The Laird and Dog in Lasswade, Telfords in Paisley and The Dog House in Balloch.

A representative said: "Dram! in Woodlands Road, is located in a long-established licensed leisure circuit in the west end of Glasgow and in close proximity to The Stand Comedy Club and The Clockwork Beer Co in Cathcart Road, in the south side of Glasgow, close to Hampden Football Stadium.

"These are two of the most recognised and long-established pubs in Glasgow. In fact, The Clockwork Beer Co was Glasgow’s first microbrewery which opened in 1997. Similarly, The Steading, on Biggar Road, is one of the best-known hospitality businesses in Edinburgh."

Gary Louttit, Head of Hospitality & Leisure at Shepherd, said: “I am delighted to be bringing this highly sought after portfolio of licensed premises to the market and am confident that there will be a strong level of interest from both local and national established operators in the sector.

“The ability to add such high profile and well trading outlets to an existing portfolio offers a rare acquisition opportunity.

“Despite the many challenges faced by the licensed trade in Scotland, many businesses are trading well and buyer appetite for such businesses remains strong, particularly within the central belt, as is underlined by the recent sales of other iconic businesses such as The Ubiquitous Chip, Hanoi Bike Shop and Stravaigin.”

Six of the seven properties are held on a freehold basis, while The West Side Tavern is held on a leasehold basis.