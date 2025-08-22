After a summer behind closed doors, one of Glasgow’s most famous restaurants, Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane, is set to reopen to begin a new chapter in its 50-year story.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first thing I did when I took a tour of the building work at Ubiquitous Chip was perform a welfare check on the resident koi carp fish in the pond near the front of the restaurant. They’re fine, and fairly nonchalant about the restoration going on around them. The biggest structural change you will find when Glasgow West End’s most famous restaurant reopens is The Chip has a new roof. It is now clear enough to see the clouds and blue sky overhead with clarity and will allow a view of the night sky - and a peek at drinkers on the rooftop terrace above.

The Alasdair Gray mural in the main dining room is being restored to its original appearance by a team from the Alasdair Gray Archives using original sketches and photographs. That’s one of the things I’m most looking forward to seeing when they reopening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other new piece of the puzzle for the building is a private dining space that has been added behind the Wee Whisky Bar, which has had a spruce up but remains largely intact. There are new toilets upstairs. The dining room furniture is being repurposed and added to, mosaic tiles in the wall are being repaired. For the most part, the restoration is bringing a gentle sheen back to the recognisable features of the restaurant and bars while making some alterations that will improve the overall dining experience.

Ubiquitous Chip

There is a new kitchen downstairs and upstairs that will make the building more fit for the modern purpose of the main restaurant, brasserie and bar. Head Chef Doug Lindsay, who has led The Chip’s team for 12 years, has been working behind the scenes on new menus.

Doug says:“Still taking inspiration from the rich Scottish larder, expect to see some familiar and much-loved staples, including our venison haggis and Orkney Scallops. One of our most revered desserts is making a comeback; the Heather honey and oatmeal ice cream has been updated and will be served with seasonal fruit as is our ethos, to use the best ingredients when they are at their best. New additions to the menu will showcase the last of the Scottish Summer and the start of Autumn, with our ingredients sourced from the country’s coast to countryside.

“We want to preserve everything people love about The Chip, particularly the dishes that are at the heart of its story. We source our ingredients from across the country and work hand in hand with some of the best farmers, fisherman and foragers to create dishes designed to reflect the Scottish terroir. This investment will set up the kitchens with new equipment and extra space, all to allow our chefs to experiment with new and modern techniques that bring the amazing ingredients to life but still staying true to the classic French techniques that made us famous”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan for the reopening: “Each area of The Chip will continue to provide its own distinct offering. The restaurant remains the home of refined modern Scottish dishes in its iconic, plant filled courtyard, while the brasserie returns with a new concept designed around changing food trends. Sharing is becoming the norm and foodies will be delighted to sample an array of flavours from an ever changing and experimental menu that will move with the seasons.

“A brand-new pub snacks menu, a first for The Chip, will also launch in the Big Pub, offering casual bites that echo the flavours and creativity of the wider kitchens - true classics with bags of character.”

The Chip’s General Manager, Will Allen added: “This has been about preparing The Chip for the next 50 years. We’ve taken care to protect what makes it special while giving the team and the building the tools they need to keep evolving. It still feels like The Chip, just with more energy, more space and a few new surprises.”

Advance bookings open on Monday 25 August, with tables available from Saturday 13 September.

Ubiquitous Chip, 12 Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12 8SJ