Streets of Glasgow: 6 underrated streets in Glasgow you should visit right now

There are certain streets that are well-known for what they bring to the city, and that can see them overshadow their neighbouring streets. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at some of the alternatives to the places where everyone flocks.
These streets might very well be, but they definitely aren’t under served. Some of Glasgow’s best food and drink spots are on those streets just slightly off the beaten track.
Take a look at six underrated streets in Glasgow.
1. Old Dumbarton Road
Argyle Street might be where most people flock to, but just off of it in the West End of the city is Old Dumbarton road. You can check out: Elena's Spanish Bar & Restaurant, Tantrum Doughnuts, Dukes Bar | Google Maps
2. Skirving Street
Skirving Street is a great alternative to Pollokshaws Road. Check out: HUG, The Indian on Skirving Street, Deli Zola. | The Indian on Skirving Street
3. Ruthven Lane
Despite what it's name suggests, everyone knows the Hidden Lane - but you can also check out Ruthven Lane. You'll find: The Bothy, Hanoi Bike Shop, Chaakoo | The Bothy
4. Miller Street
Near Ingram Street, Miller Street is another Glasgow street on the up. It's latest opening is Margo, one of the city's best new restaurants. Check out: Margo, Paesano, The Spanish Butcher | Margo