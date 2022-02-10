Valentine’s Day in Glasgow: 5 romantic Glasgow restaurants for hungry hearts

Are you looking to make someone feel special this Valentine’s Day?

If so, treating them to a meal at one of Glasgow’s most romantic restaurants will show how you feel.

The city boasts a lot of the best restaurants in Scotland - and those looking for a bit of fine dining by candlelight, or a relaxing meal in a comfortable setting, have lots of options in Glasgow.

Here are just 5 of the best romantic restaurants in Glasgow.

Epicures by Cail Bruich

This Hyndland Road restaurant has a chill, laid-back vibe and looks amazing when the sun sets and candles are lit.

It offers some lighter pasta and salad dishes for those taking it easy, or meals like slow cooked lamb for those wanting something a bit heavier.

And what better way to end a romantic meal than splitting a sundae? Or ordering two sundaes because you don’t share ice cream...

Cafe Gandolfi

The Albion Street restaurant is the perfect option for those who don’t want to get dressed up and just want a great meal with someone they love.

This sophisticated Merchant City eatery has been serving up delicious food for over four decades.

Why not share some olives to start, try the crab risotto, and finish up with the chocolate nemesis cake?

The Bothy

The West End favourite, hidden away just off Byres Road, makes you feel at home. It’s hard not to feel comfortable when you’re sat in this restaurant, with a candle between you and your partner.

There are lots of options to choose from at The Bothy - good news if you’ve got a picky partner. Ox cheek, dill confit salmon fillet, new season lamb sirloin and the 28-day dry aged 10oz Reivers Reserve ribeye are among the highlights of the menu.

Battlefield Rest

The location - in the middle of a junction in Battlefield - might not sound the most romantic, but step inside this popular Italian and you’ll find the perfect venue for celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Italian food just feels right for romance - and the Battlefield Rest is one of the best in Glasgow.

The team have announced a special menu just for the day. Options include scallops, king prawns, lobster and crab meat, squid linguine, and risotto verde.

The Ivy

If you want to go down the fine dining route, getting all glamorous and dressed up for the occasion, then The Ivy is one of the better options.