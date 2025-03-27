Van Winkle to close and be transformed into pub for Scottish food and drink

A West End bar will shut its doors after last orders on 30th March before being turned into a new pub for Scottish food, drink and music.

The refurbishment of Van Winkle, formerly McPhabbs, on Sandyford Place will transform it into Gael & Grain, a pub celebrating Scottish food, drink and music. The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and the venue’s operators Lomond Leisure Group, who have five sites across the Central Belt, including Mharsanta on Bell Street and their original flagship bourbon bar Van Winkle on Gallowgate in Glasgow.

Gael & Grain will open in mid-May, creating eight new jobs. The investment will upgrade the pub, restore the outside of the building – which dates back to the mid-1800s – in keeping with the surrounding conservation area and add new signage and lighting. A smart 30-seater alfresco area will complete the look at the front, and the rear garden will have a makeover, too.

The new internal décor will incorporate natural materials, like timber flooring, exposed brickwork and leather button-back seating, alongside fabrics and wallpapers designed in Scotland. Whilst the 64-seater ground floor will cater for drinkers and diners, the basement will act as an events space, hosting everything from comedy nights and live music to private parties and business meetings.

Gael & Grain’s menu will offer Scottish comfort food with dishes such as haggis lasagne and Irn-Bru cheesecake. The drinks selection will follow suit with a range of malt whiskies and Scottish gins. Gael & Grain will also showcase Scottish music – from traditional musicians to contemporary bands.

At the same time as developing Gael & Grain, the Lomond Leisure Group will open a new restaurant – Kirk O’The Lochs – in Tarbet and refurbish the beer garden at Van Winkle on Gallowgate in preparation for the summer season.

Lomond Leisure Group director Derek Mallon says: “It’s an exciting time for Glasgow. Its independent pub, bar and restaurant scene is going from strength to strength, putting the city on the map for hospitality. For a small country, Scotland punches above its weight when it comes to the food and drink it produces and is widely recognised as having some of the best meat and seafood in the world. There’s growing demand for great Scottish food and drink, and Gael & Grain will aim to meet this in a relaxed, welcoming pub setting.”

Matt Dyson, Star Pubs’ operations director for Scotland says: “We’re delighted to be backing the Lomond Leisure Group in their plans to develop another fantastic venue in Glasgow. They’ve got a reputation for superb food and drink and Gael & Grain’s celebration of all things Scottish will make it a great local as well as a destination for those visiting the city.”