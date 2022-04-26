Vegan junk food pop-up - with dirty fries and burgers - coming to the West End

A popular vegan pop-up - known for its unique take on junk food like fries and burgers - is coming to Glasgow’s West End.

Rabbit Food has announced via social media that it be heading to 1051 GWR, on Great Western Road, between June 3-5, serving up the delicious grub it has earned a following with.

The brand serves ‘junk food made from plants’ - it’s menu includes popular dishes like dirty fries, burgers, mac and cheese, fajitas and small dessert treats - and now has a big following on social media.

The account posted on Instagram: “Glasgow! We couldn’t wait until tomorrow because we’re really excited about this one!”

To find out more about Rabbit Food, or just to see some of their amazing creations, visit their Instagram page.