Vegan junk food pop-up - with dirty fries and burgers - coming to the West End

Rabbit Food has announced via social media that it be heading to 1051 GWR, on Great Western Road, between June 3-5, serving up the delicious grub it has earned a following with.
The brand serves ‘junk food made from plants’ - it’s menu includes popular dishes like dirty fries, burgers, mac and cheese, fajitas and small dessert treats - and now has a big following on social media.
The account posted on Instagram: “Glasgow! We couldn’t wait until tomorrow because we’re really excited about this one!”
To find out more about Rabbit Food, or just to see some of their amazing creations, visit their Instagram page.