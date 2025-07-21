La Bodega, a Venezuelan coffee shop in Dennistoun, is winning hearts with its unique cuisine.

La Bodega is a Venezuelan coffee shop at 98 Belgrove Street in the East End. It is the brain child of husband and wife David and Francie. It has become a popular stop for those looking for South American cuisine and coffee - with their arepas and empanadas amongst their most popular items.

When the shop opened, the couple were at first reluctant to introduce Venezuelan food to the menu - with the spot being one of the, if not the, first place to sell food in Glasgow from the country.

Francie said: “I was a bit afraid of how people would react to Venezuelan food because obviously it's not something you hear about a lot on the daily. But we never thought of introducing foods. But a few weeks before opening, we decided to just go for it and put empanadas on the menu.”

The decision has become a popular one with customers - with customers left hooked.

Francie explained: “We decided to go for it and just introduce empanadas because no one else was doing a Venezuelan-style empanada. Shortly after, we got the locals hooked on it, so that was very good.”

She adds that the local community has been welcoming and supportive of the business. But was there something about Dennistoun that attracted the couple to the area?

Francie explains: “Sort of a little bit of everything, sort of a bit of luck as well, because when we were looking, this is one of the places that popped up for lease, and when David came and saw it, he thought it would be perfect. I've also lived in Dennistoun before so I thought it'd be a good wee community to start La Bodega in.”

Now the coffee shop has a rotating cast of regulars who stop by for the incredible food and good coffee.

Francie said: “We have a lot of regulars around the area that come in to grab coffee, to grab an empanada quickly in the morning and we also do get people coming in, sitting in, having a chat.

“We get the beans from Venezuela. We get them from Andes Coffee Project. They're a fairly new roaster. They're based down in England. but they import the coffee beans and roast it themselves.

“Since day one, we have had a lot of regulars coming back and keep coming back for the food. They say the food is great, with different flavours, and they like it.”

And Francie and David are big supporters of the other businesses around them - something which showcases the strength of the area, of which they are a big part of.

Francie: “We do have our wee favourites as well. Obviously, shout out to the bakers [Grants] next door. They're brilliant and always supplying us with some food. at a bakery pretty much every day actually. Daily's coffee, they're great. Our daughter goes to the nursery close by so we pop in for coffee sometimes when we get a chance and pastries.

“Studio Pylon is great for gifts as well, they have an amazing art selection. I had my coffee from Zennor this morning. Redmond's, I like Mesa as well. Pretty much everything on the street is good. And you get a variety. So you'd go to different places for different things.”