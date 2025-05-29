The menu includes a build-your-own donburi bowl 🍜

Wagamama has unveiled its brand-new summer menu

The menu includes build-your-own donburi bowls

The menu focuses on bold flavours and personalisation

Asian-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama has launched a brand-new menu for summer 2025.

The main focus of Wagamama’s brand-new menu is personalisation, as it gives diners the opportunity to tailor their meal to suit their taste and preferences.

According to Wagamama, the bold new menu includes vibrant flavours, freshness and feel-good food.

New meals on the brand-new menu include; pho noodle soups, cold and warm salads, non-alcoholic drinks and sweet and savoury dessert.

The pho noodle soups are made with a clear yuzu broth as well konjac noodles which are a low-calorie noodle alternative. The noodle soups can be served alongside chicken thigh, hoki fish or king oyster mushroom.

The cold and warm salads available on the new menu include; a sweet chilli salad served with caramelised chicken or tofu and a pad thai salad.

Also included on the menu is a fully customisable build-your-own donburi bowl. The donburi bowl can be personalised to include various vegetables and toppings, and much more.

Wagamama will also be introducing a selection of desserts and non-alcoholic beverages to its summer menu, including the miso caramel banana bread, spicy saffron picante and more.

Steve Mangleshot, Global Executive Chef at Wagamama said, “We’ve listened closely to what our guests want, and we’re excited to introduce a summer menu that gives them more fresh and nourishing flavours like our light and fragrant phos, vibrant salads, and personalised build-your-own donburis. Whether you’re looking for more choice, something healthy, or simply something different, our new menu is designed to suit any moment, perfect for the summer months.”

For more information on the new summer menu, please visit the Wagamama website.

