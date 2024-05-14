Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The restaurant comes together with a locally produced menu and impressive interiors.

Maison by Glaschu is officially open bringing a French-style brasserie to Princes Square - a slightly more casual counterpart to its fine dining sister, Glaschu in Royal Exchange Square. A restaurant and champagne bar, the new addition offers an affordable yet luxurious experience to people in Glasgow’s city centre seven days a week where they can experience the menu from the brightly lit restaurant, cosier bar space or the indoor terrace out front.

Upon a first look the interiors are stunning, each separate space emitting a unique personality achieved by the intricate details in its design. The back restaurant is perfect for date night where you can get dressed up and be comfortable in the warm but stylish atmosphere. I would visit the bar area for some drinks with friends. Or the terrace - a sun trap - would be a top spot for a midweek pastry breakfast or lunch.

Maison also holds a private dining space that seats up to 25 with wall to floor windows and a huge natural wooden table, ideal to book out for a causal event or boardroom brunch.

The food is inspired by classical French and Mediterranean cuisine which will change throughout the seasons with local produce at its core. The Superlative Dining Collection Group are behind the new enterprise, and speaking to the Director of Food, John Malloy, he said: “It’s a brasserie version of Glaschu, so a little bit more relaxed, slightly different vibes but the same quality in service and drinks and food.

“When the opportunity arose to open a restaurant in Princes Square we jumped at it because it’s a great location, it’s a nice, bright indoor space and the restaurant we’ve got is also cool.

“It’s French but using really good Scottish produce. That was the jumping off point. Having brasserie food - which at its heart is French - but making it Glasgow.