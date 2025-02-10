The Michelin Guide for UK & Ireland will be unveiled this evening at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Michelin star chefs have been invited to the ceremony that will be live streamed to a global audience in what is set to be a showcase for the food and drink scene in Glasgow and across Scotland.
Hosted in partnership with Scotland Food and Drink, alongside Glasgow Life, The Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland will take place this evening, Monday 10th February, before an after party at the Old Fruitmarket in the city centre.
All chefs running a Michelin-Starred restaurant, as well as journalists, hospitality partners and industry leaders have been invited to the ceremony, during which new Michelin Stars and Special Awards for 2025 will be unveiled.
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that, for the first time, The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland will be presented from Scotland.
“The home of delicious produce, timeless culinary traditions and warm hospitality, Scotland, and more specifically the buzzing city of Glasgow, is a fitting location to celebrate the incredible gastronomic talent across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
“The Michelin Guide team are hard at work preparing an event that will honour the passion, determination and skill of everyone who makes our industry so special.”
Watch the video above for a tour of some of Glasgow’s best restaurants - old and new - ahead of the special event.
