The Michelin Guide for UK & Ireland will be unveiled this evening at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Michelin star chefs have been invited to the ceremony that will be live streamed to a global audience in what is set to be a showcase for the food and drink scene in Glasgow and across Scotland.

Hosted in partnership with Scotland Food and Drink, alongside Glasgow Life, The Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland will take place this evening, Monday 10th February, before an after party at the Old Fruitmarket in the city centre.

All chefs running a Michelin-Starred restaurant, as well as journalists, hospitality partners and industry leaders have been invited to the ceremony, during which new Michelin Stars and Special Awards for 2025 will be unveiled.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that, for the first time, The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland will be presented from Scotland.

“The home of delicious produce, timeless culinary traditions and warm hospitality, Scotland, and more specifically the buzzing city of Glasgow, is a fitting location to celebrate the incredible gastronomic talent across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

“The Michelin Guide team are hard at work preparing an event that will honour the passion, determination and skill of everyone who makes our industry so special.”

Watch the video above for a tour of some of Glasgow’s best restaurants - old and new - ahead of the special event.

For more recommendations on the city’s food and drink scene, see some of our writer’s favourite Glasgow restaurants below.

1 . The Gannet This Finnieston spot is a favourite with our writers and is a stalwart of the fine dining scene in Glasgow. Recently introduced an a la carte menu and a fun Sunday menu. The Gannet is one of the best restaurants in Scotland, and has a reputation that extends beyond the confines of the city. 1155 Argyle Street, G3 8TB | The Gannet

2 . Unalome by Graeme Cheevers Michelin-starred Unalome by Graeme Cheevers serve up some of the finest Scottish produce in the city. 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ | Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

3 . Cail Bruich The second of the Michelin-starred restaurants our writers have picked. Head Chef Lorna McBee has crafted a restaurant that highlights the quality of Scotland's produce. 725 Great Western Road, G12 8QX, | Cail Bruich

4 . Ho Wong An absolute institution in Glasgow, known for their legendary Chinese food. 56 Waterloo St, G2 6HQ | Ho Wong