Glasgow institution Baby Grand will close its doors for the final time in Glasgow this weekend

Baby Grand on Elmbank Gardens will say farewell to Glasgow this weekend as the Charing Cross restaurant is to close after over 40 years in the city.

We sat down to speak to owner Billy McAneney about his memories of Baby Grand and whether we might ever see Baby Grand again in the future.

Could you tell us a bit about the history of Baby Grand?

“We took over this building in 1983. At that point in time, it was simply a concrete. Concrete walls, concrete ceiling, concrete floor and it took us a year to sort the place. We opened in October 1984 as a kind of American and French diner which was pretty unusual for Glasgow at that time.”

What was the inspiration behind Baby Grand? You used to work in Cafe Gandolfi, did that have any type of influence on you?

“Iain MacKenzie was the owner of Cafe Gandolfi. The chef at that time was Derek Sutherland. Derek is a partner in Gloriosa, and it was the three of us that came up with the idea. I have to say though, I’m not going to take the credit for this. The main driving force was Ian MacKenzie and the idea of having a piano bar was Ian MacKenzie because he was the owner of Gandolfi and opened it in 1979.”

When you took over the premises in the early eighties it was a bit of a concrete jungle and the area had changed a lot around Charing Cross. It has continued to change over the past four decades, what kind of businesses and premises used to be around the area?

“We used to have piles of stuff around us. If you go back to the Scottish Opera who’s on the right hand side along there, they were huge at that time. They had a big orchestra - 30 odd people in the orchestra, 30 odd people in the chorus, and top names from opera all over the world. The demise of Scottish Opera was about 2003/ 04 when the Labour party in Scotland decided that they were no longer prepared to pay the £5 million shortfall which they had. It was a crazy decision in my opinion, because if you want an opera company that’s world famous, you’ve got to pay for an opera company that’s world famous. They were huge but around 2003/04 we lost about 60/70 potential customers and it got basically worse.

“You had HMRC down in India Street- they went. You had the social work department and the education department on the other side of India Street which also went. The trade union people round in Bath Street also went. Come 2014/15 there was very little left. We did do a very expensive refurbishment in 2014/15 and I’m not sure what the logic was looking back, but the area has just gone like that.”

You are a well-known restaurant in Glasgow, do you think we’ll see more Glasgow hospitality businesses struggling to absorb the changes around it?

“It’s not just the changes around it, it’s the costs around it. Utilities have been through the roof and we’ve now got the minimum wage going up and I’m up for the minimum wage going up. I don’t have a problem with that. The National Insurance is going up. All of these things are going to end up putting a huge pressure on people who own premises to up the actual cost of everything. Now, I don’t know whether the man in the street is prepared to absorb that cost or will it result in places closing. I suspect there’ll be a lot of places closing.”

What are your memories of the restaurant and famous faces who have came through the doors of the Baby Grand?

“Marti Pellow used to come in a lot. Ricky Ross used to come in a lot and Charlie Nicholas used to come in. In fact, Charlie’s coming in this weekend at some point. So we’ve had loads of quite famous opera singers, none of which I can remember the name of. Elaine C Smith still uses the place, so there has been loads of folk who have come and gone with some of them still being around. All these people are getting older which is one of our problems. We haven’t really picked up on a younger clientele.”

You’ve said that Baby Grand is going to go out with a bang, one of those initiatives is to set the prices back to 1984. Can you tell us a little bit about doing that?

“Apart from anything else, its made the place three times busier since we did it. It was for the good of the customer as well and a final swansong before we disappear. This coming Thursday will be the last time we will be serving that particular menu. There will be two parties on Friday and Saturday and we’ve got the two piano players, both of whom have been here since about 1984. One of them is 94 years old and he’s fitter than probably we are. The other guy is about 67 and they’ve both been here all along.”

Finally Billy, Baby Grand won’t open back up on this site but is it never say never about the Baby Grand name?

“Well, it wouldn’t open up this site, that’s for sure, because even if we could open up on this site again, I’ll be so old there is a good chance I’ll be deed so it won’t be happening here. It’s unlikely that we’ll ever reopen a place called Baby Grand. As you’ve just said, never say never. I agree with that, but it’s exceedingly unlikely.”