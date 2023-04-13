Register
Watch: Copita brings Glasgow’s first mezcal and tequila festival

“We were talking about how mezcal, tequila and agave in general has become a much more popular category of spirit and the fact they’re maybe underrepresented particularly in Scotland.”

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST

Copita Mezcal and Tequila Festival is launching at the Briggait on 29 April - the first of its kind in Glasgow - bringing an extensive programme of tasting sessions and masterclasses involving some of Mexico’s best producers and top industry experts.

The venue is set to transform into a vibrant market hall with stalls holding over 50 different agave spirits for attendees to try out and street food vendors including the city’s ever popular Rafa’s Tacos and Baked Pizza.

Copita was moulded from a similar blueprint to that of Scottish whisky festivals which are staples of Glasgow’s annual festival circuit, but this is the first time the South American liquors have been the subject of such event.

“We were talking about how mezcal, tequila and agave in general has become a much more popular category of spirit and the fact they’re maybe underrepresented particularly in Scotland in terms of tasting, activations and getting it out to the wider community”, said Adam Murphy, mixologist and member of the organising team.

“We wanted to put together something that we thought would appeal to the people who already like it and love it and new audiences who are interested in this massively growing category.

“It’s probably the fastest growing category in any of the spirits.”

Founder of Sylvan, Colin Campbell said: “we’ve paired up five of Glasgow’s best bartenders from five of Glasgow’s best cocktail bars with five of the brands, and they’ve created these signature drinks for the day.”

Tickets are £35 and include unlimited access to the tasting floor and samples on offer, a festival programme with information on attendees, masterclasses and the history of mezcal and tequila, an official tasting copita, one free cocktail or craft beer from the pop up bar and two £5 discount vouchers for the on-site bottle shop.

