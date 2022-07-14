Watch: see inside Blackfriars pub as Barman Boaby re-opens Glasgow institution

A Glasgow institution has re-opened its doors, with Still Game star Barman Boaby joining in the celebrations.

The famous Blackfriars pub, a Merchant City staple, has re-opened its doors under new ownership - the same team behind popular gastro pub The Duke’s Umbrella and more recently, restaurant and bar space Gōst.

Gavin Mitchell, or as he’s more affectionately known as Robert ‘Boaby the Barman’ Taylor, cut the ribbon and even helped pour pints behind the famous bar.

Gavin said: “Brilliant to see Blackfriars being saved and reopening, offering some brilliant entertainment too. A few more choices of beer than I’m used to, and definitely more than just pies on the menu too. Delighted to see it will be offering comedians plenty of gig opportunities, bringing more buzz to the city centre.”

Gavin Mitchell (centre) with Giovanna Giambastiani (social media manager) and John Molloy (group development chef).

Blackfriars is set to have a jam-packed calendar from comedy events and pub quizzes to club nights – all with a refreshed real pub menu.

The new extensive menu features classic pub grub, from Scottish scampi and buffalo hot sauce wings, to classic hotdogs and fries, to burgers. Those looking for something a bit more traditional can tuck into one of four delectable pies on offer or go with a classic – fish and chips; beer-battered haddock, chunky chips, mushy peas, tartare sauce (veggie banana blossom fish and chips is also available). All this along with a fine selection of traditional ales and craft beers.

Group development chef John Molloy continued: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people through the doors to enjoy some stand out pub grub including Scottish scampi and our “Eye of the Tiger” burger which, trust me, has got real chilli heat. Made with Blackfriars own ‘Eye of the Tiger’ hot sauce, this burger packs an eye watering 1 million Scoville rating and is not for the faint of heart.”

Andy McCartney, owner of Blackfriars, said: “We’re excited to finally unveil Blackfriars to regulars and new customers alike. We wanted to give this Glasgow pub staple a face lift and refresh the menu; creating something that’s familiar but still exciting.”

Blackfriars has become an important landmark in Glasgow’s Merchant City, with the pub originally opening back in 1991. The newly refurbished space is just one of the many businesses and buildings getting a new lease of life as more investment is made into the area.

The former popular student haunt has undergone an extensive transformation, with the main bar and dining area receiving the bulk of the renovations. New flooring, seating and booths have been installed and the original brickwork adds a focal point to the space and features modern art – adding a unique twist to the traditional surroundings.