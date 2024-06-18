Watch: We predict the winner of Euro 2024 with wine at Ubiquitous Chip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Could a blind tasting of eight European wines representing some of the favourites to win Euro 2024 reveal the eventual winner?

The Chip has over fifty years’ experience in sourcing wine and training staff in selecting the finest pairings with food. GlasgowWorld visited the landmark restaurant on Ashton Lane to meet up with Dan Dorsett, Ubiquitous Chip’s Head Sommelier.

He knows a lot about French wine but the bottles here are drawn from an eclectic range of countries. One sunny afternoon we decided to explore their collection of European wines to see if we could predict the winner of Euro 2024.

Dan selected eight wines to represent some of the strongest competitors in the European Championship and we paired them up for a series of quarter finals. There were some upsets, drama and at least one result that should have been overturned by VAR.

Afterwards we talked about how people can build up expectations around the country they favour in wine and how your next favourite vintage could be from somewhere unusual that you may not have considered. The point of this afternoon, if there was a point, is that there is still plenty we can learn from our friendly neighbourhood sommeliers.

Ubiquitous Chip’s European wine includes: