Watch: We visit Finnieston speakeasy Bar Brooklyn following fresh makeover

From pizza cocktails to renowned nacho bowls, Bar Brooklyn is Finnieston’s new sports speakeasy.

Beneath the flower walls and disco balls of Derby Lane, Bar Brooklyn is the latest establishment to enter Finnieston’s thriving hospitality strip. An intimate New York-style speakeasy with a fresh, moody yet sleek interior, the venue acts as a foil to the delicate details upstairs. We recently visited the sports bar to try some of their pub classic dishes alongside specialty cocktails.

“We wanted something that was just a bit more a reflection of us”, said operations manager Camilla Bjørkestad. “We’re all getting a bit older and it was important to have a concept that worked for where we are.” Bar Brooklyn is designed against a new idea that represents the maturity of both its customers and team, as well as emerging trends in the area and a desire to build something timeless.

Entry through an unassuming door at the centre of Argyle Street directs you down a creaky staircase, lined with a neon glow against a stripped-back brick wall. The atmosphere shifts from its upstairs counterpart, from boozy brunch vibes to late night date, or a casual catch up with friends.

We started with a pizza martini, recommended to us by bar staff from their bold and extensive menu of creative drink concoctions. Our intrigue convinced us and sure enough, despite being a lightly sage-tinged transparent liquid, it did taste exactly like a margarita pizza, rich in tomato and herbs.

From the food menu, we selected the teriyaki salmon and a steak and egg dish, alongside a sharing plate of nachos. Centred around pub classics, a number of the dishes on offer did take a unique twist. The portions were generous and the food was incredibly punchy and flavourful. The venue is highly regarded for its nachos and I can see why. They aren’t usually my first option but they did compensate for perhaps a lack of side dishes.

This is the first venue in Glasgow I have seen 818 Tequila, a drinks brand cultivated by American model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner. I was excited to try and found it a very smooth spirit that blended well in cocktails.

Hospitality was faultless, from the moment we arrived we were warmly welcomed by staff who were attentive and genuinely enthusiastic about what they were serving, and this remained consistent throughout our experience. We acted on their recommendations and they did not disappoint.

Speaking to Camilla ahead of the meal, she said: “Downstairs I think it was important to have something that was a bit more grown up, quite elegant. We wanted something that was a bit moody.

“It started four years ago with Derby Lane upstairs, which is obviously incredibly girly pop and flowers and very feminine. We are the queens of dry ice and disco balls and neon lights. It’s very over the top, very Instagram heaven and we love it, we’re all about the hen does and parties. It’s a venue for the girls.

“Down here has been several different concepts. We’ve done a kind of pop up idea. But when we done our last Christmas pop up we wanted something different. Something to show that Derby has changed, the company has changed, it’s kind of evolved over the last four years.

“We had a look at what was going on around us. There wasn’t a massive amount of sports bars or places you can watch sports. There wasn’t a massive amount of places women would feel comfortable to come and watch sports whether it’s an old firm or gymnastics or basketball.

“In Glasgow we have a big push on football, which I love, but we are lacking in other sports. With Bar Brooklyn we wanted a seven-day-a-week venue that could offer that.”