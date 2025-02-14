Watch: We visit Inn Deep who have been shortlisted in the Glasgow Bar Awards 2025

The Glasgow Bar Awards are returning to St Luke’s for 2025, celebrating the best of the city’s hospitality sector and holding a spotlight on the people and premises who help the industry thrive.

Ahead of the ceremony we visited popular West End craft beer pub Inn Deep to hear more on the idea behind the venue and broadening customers tastes.

Inn Deep has made the shortlist for Best Pub, alongside Innis & Gunn West Nile, Kitty O’Sheas, Oran Mor and the Pot Still.

Sandy MacMillan, Inn Deep co-owner said: “We have been a bar for the last 13 years, we started as a craft beer bar. We’re quite proud to be the only bar on the riverside, the River Kelvin.

“It’s a diverse community, obviously over the years we’ve seen a big change. There’s dog walkers, students - a lot of students were right beside the university. Every year you’ve got a different type of student coming down.

“We’ve got Guinness, we’ve got Blue Moon. So there’s some mainstream beers as well. But most of the time we try and find independent brewers, either being Scottish, Australian, English, we’ve got a wide variety. At any one time we could have 19 guest taps on so there’s a lot of different things. Got to have stouts, got to have IPAs, sour beer has really taken off recently.

“When we first opened craft beer definitely wasn’t a popular thing, especially to the masses. I had a mate who basically used to only drink corona and now he’s asking me about the new milkshake IPA we have in, he’s a man of flavoured stout. You see people’s tastes have differed widely from the last 12, 13 years. It’s interesting to see people starting out. You definitely see a lot of development in returning customers and it’s fun to watch.

“My personal tastes have changed. I was a cider drinker who told white lies about my favourite beers. I would choose them off the board. Now I like a variety of stouts and IPAs.”