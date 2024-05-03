Watch: We visit Kelvingrove Cafe to find out how to make a whisky sour cocktail
The Argyle Street bar was an ice-cream parlour when it opened in 1896 – a favourite lunch spot for visitors to the then recently finished Kelvingrove Park.
Kelvingrove Cafe opened in its present form in 2013, one of the triggers for the revival of Argyle Street in Finnieston. It serves food and drinks throughout the day, starting with brunch and coffee, then continuing to late night cocktails and pizza - try the salsiccia with fennel sausage, spinach, mozzarella and parmesan. Rod Stewart recently visited for a whisky.
We popped by on a sunny afternoon this week to find out how to make a whisky sour, you can watch how that is put together in the video above.
On 14 May, The American Bar within The Gleneagles Hotel will take over Kelvingrove Cafe from 7pm onwards with bartenders Emilio Giovanazzi and Declan O’Brien taking the reins behind the bar for the evening in association with Glengoyne Whisky of Ian Macleod Distillers.
The menu for the event will be based around berries. “To celebrate the botanicals that surround us here in the Perthshire and the versatility of berries found further afield, we have curated the American Bar “Book of Berries”.
Inspired by classical 1920s pocket encyclopedias, each of the cocktails is dedicated to one botanical in particular.”
