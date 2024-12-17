We try the festive cocktail menu at Champagne Central and here are our favourites

The menu twists traditional recipes adding intrinsically festive ingredients.

Glasgow’s signature champagne bar has launched a brand new festive cocktail menu centred on spices and sparkles sure to ignite the Christmas spirit. The team at Champagne Central has adapted classic recipes with ingredients fitting to this time of year. Whether you’re catching up with friends to celebrate the close of another year or taking a shopping break, the bright and beautifully decorated venue overlooking the Central Station clock is an ideal spot.

At standard cocktail prices from £12 all six items have been specially curated by in-house bar tenders using premium ingredients. Situated within the Grand Central Hotel, the historic setting feels particularly fitting during this period.

We tried the menu out recently and here’s out top picks:

A Taste of the Stars

Courvoisier VS Cognac with bitters soaked sugar cube, magical gold dust, finished with Brut Imperial Moët Champagne and Chandon. The sugar thickens the liquid while the gold dust has a warm starry effect. It looks the part and tastes the part with a rich opulent flavour.

Kaitlin Wraight

Chocolate Orange Espresso Martini

Ketel 1 Orange Vodka, Grand Mariner Orange Liqueur, Kahula Coffee Liqueur, homemade chocolate orange syrup, fresh espresso coffee and chocolate orange foam. A delightful take on one of my favourite cocktails, Champagne Central has never failed on an espresso martini and the addition of a sweet tanginess from the orange sets it off and compliments the coffee well. Perfect for this time of year.

Kaitlin Wraight

Santa’s Tipple

Johnnie Walker Black Label Whisky, fresh lemon juice, pasteurised egg white, Italian Limoncello Lemon Liqueur and spicy ginger syrup. The concoction of its sweet and sour flavour profile against a slight edge of spice brings out the festive aromas of a whisky sour. This is the lightest drink in our top three picks and would be ideal to top off a meal.