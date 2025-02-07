'Well established' Maryhill Road pub and restaurant listed for sale for £20,000

The prominent Maryhill Road pub has hit the market in recent days

A well-known pub in Maryhill has been listed for sale for an asking price of £20,000.

The Lockhouse / The Saffron Garden at 1397 Maryhill Road is described as a 'well-established public house with a separate restaurant opportunity'.

It is also described as ‘substantial licensed premises over 3 floors’ which has a newly refurbished first floor restaurant that could be a great opportunity for a first time buyer.

The listing reads: "The Lockhouse has traded for many years in this area and is extremely well established with a good reputation and is a popular ‘locals’ bar with a loyal and regular clientele.

"The business previously traded using the upper floor as a lounge/function suite and offering bar meals, however, our clients changed it to a standalone Indian restaurant and takeaway.

"Our clients run the businesses completely by staff and due to unforeseen staffing issues, the restaurant is not currently trading.

"The restaurant premises could be easily adapted to suit a variety of cuisine styles, or alternatively, a new owner may decide to revert back to more of a traditional bar/restaurant, offering bar meals and using the upper floor for functions and overspill dining."

